15 Pairs of Chic Socks to Wear With Boots This Winter

Off-the-shoulder shirts, oversized bombers, bell-sleeve everything: For the most part, street style trends take a few months—and sometimes, a few seasons—to truly come to fruition. But this year’s socks-with-shoes trend picked up steam rather quickly. Since mid-October, it’s been basically impossible to scroll Instagram without seeing a pair of fishnet socks layered underneath a pair of frayed Levi’s with oxfords (guilty), but that doesn’t mean the look isn’t equal parts practical, too.
But you can’t pick out just any pair of socks from your underwear drawer and throw ’em on with a pair of booties: Nope, the right pair is almost always sheer, sometimes patterned, and often subtle. Try paring a knit pair with velvet booties for a fun play on textures, or throw a delicate ankle sock on with lace-up leather boots for a totally unexpected look. Ahead, 15 pairs of the best socks to wear with boots this winter.
