The Best-Smelling Laundry Detergents, From Le Labo’s Santal 33 To Capri Blue’s Volcano

If there’s one thing I will never understand, it’s the fact that my parents use scent-less laundry detergent. Growing up, it felt like a treat to do laundry at my grandma’s house, where she used products that smelled amazing—making me excited to wear my clean clothes. So, as an adult, it only makes sense that I’m constantly on the hunt for the best smelling laundry detergent. Maybe it’s the fact that I grew up with clothes that smelled like the dryer itself, or perhaps I’m just a sucker for smelling amazing. Either way, I’ve decided to dub laundry detergents the new perfume—So let’s go find your new ~signature scent.~

Doing laundry—especially if you have to pay for it and don’t have machines in your actual home—isn’t my favorite activity. Sure, I love to be cuddled up in clean sheets or slip on a t-shirt that’s fresh out of the dryer, but the actually act of doing laundry always feels tedious. When your laundry detergent smells like your favorite candle or brings back memories of your childhood summers, though, it’s hard to resist slipping into the laundry room for a quick hit. You might even find yourself doing your roommate’s or family’s laundry with these five best smelling laundry detergents below. Laugh now, but once you get a whiff of these scents, you’ll probably be forever changed.

From the signature scent that makes Anthropologie smell like, well, Anthropologie to the forever-popular Le Sabo Santal 33 scent, the laundry detergents below might just change your mind about laundry forever. Imagine a world where we all smell amazing all the time and enjoy washing our clothes. It’s all possible with these laundry detergents. Don’t @ me until you sniff them.

1. Capri Blue Volcano

If you’ve ever wanted all your clothes to smell like the inside of an Anthropologie store, now is your time. Capri Blue Volcano—Anthropologie’s signature scent—has always been available in as a stunning candle, but now you can snag the same scent in a laundry detergent. This is a game-changer, folks.

2. The Laundress x Le Labo Santal 33

Considering Le Labo Santal 33 is one of the world’s most popular candle scents, it should come as no surprise that it’s now available in a laundry detergent. Now you can smell like your favorite candle no matter where in the world you are.

3. Gain Flings Pods

In addition to the fact that laundry pods make life so much easier, these Gain Flings pods are here to make your laundry smell amazing. They’re made to give you up to six weeks of freshness between washes using what Gain calls an “aroma boost.”

4. Mrs. Meyer’s Honeysuckle

If you’re looking for a laundry detergent that give your clothes a luscious floral scent reminiscent of summer days as a kid, you should definitely try Mrs. Meyer’s honeysuckle detergent. In addition to the incredible smell, this laundry detergent is also plant-derived and biodegradable.

5. Method Ginger Mango

For those of you who prefer a scent that’s a little bit fruity, this ginger mango laundry detergent from Method is sure to have you sniffing your clothes all day long. Like Mrs. Meyer’s, too, this detergent is both plant-derived and biodegradable.

