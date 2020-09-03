The 10 Best Slow Cookers Money Can Buy, Because Seriously, You Need One

If you don’t already own a slow cooker, let’s fix that. Seriously, there are so many incredible dishes you can make with just the push of a button—and we’ve found some of the best slow cookers that do just that (and more). This kitchen tool is far more useful that just about anything you might ever add to your home, which is why it’s so important to choose wisely. Slow cookers don’t just make cooking chili and pot roast easy; they have far more uses that you could even imagine. So if you’re still on the fence about whether or not a slow cooker is for you or just trying to find the best one to purchase, allow us to be your guide for a moment.

For those who aren’t yet convinced they need a slow cooker in their life, let’s talk about all the types of meals you can make using one. There are, of course, slow cooker chili bowl recipes that are perfect for game day—but it goes so far beyond that. You can also try your hand at easy slow cooker desserts (a game-changer for days you want a little sweet treat) and delicious slow cooker appetizers (for that party you know you have coming up soon), or even whip up a few slow cooker bread recipes (!!) while you’re at it. When we say the possibilities are endless, we mean it.

There are so many incredible dishes you can make in your slow cooker, you might never use your oven again. (For people who have a tendency to forget they’re cooking something, this might even end up being safer in the long run.) By snagging one of the best slow cookers available right now, you’d be doing yourself—and anyone who happens to eat meals you make—a favor. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack—you can make them all with the help of a slow cooker.

Plus, it doesn’t take a master chef to make all the slow cooker recipes out there. Anyone can find a slow cooker meal that’s easy enough for them. While some might require you to cook a few ingredients beforehand, many simply tell you to dumb all of the ingredients into the slow cooker and let it do its work. Before you know it, you’ll have a full meal ready—and, essentially, you didn’t really do anything.

Of course, there isn’t just one type of slow cooker out there. There are different brands, sizes and features that you need to take into account before buying one for your kitchen. Luckily, we’re here to help. (You’re welcome!) Below, you’ll find 10 of the best slow cookers available now, and a little bit of information on why it might be right for you. No matter your slow cooker needs, you’re sure to find the perfect option for your home.

1. Crock-Pot Programmable Slow Cooker With Digital Timer

First up, we have a classic: the Crock-Pot six-quart slow cooker. This easy-to-use slow cooker allows you to set the amount of time you want your ingredients to cook digitally—as well as set the temperature (high, low or warm) at the push of a button

2. Instant Pot Duo 7-In-1

Hold up—the Instant Pot can also be used as a slow cooker? Yes it can, and it’s one of the reasons it’s on Amazon’s best-sellers list. This little beauty can do just about anything, from pressure and slow cooking to steaming and sautéing. It’s a total game-changer.

3. Crock-Pot Stainless Steel Manual Slow Cooker

If you don’t care about have a digital timer on your slow cooker and want a bit of a lower price point, then the Crock-Pot manual slow cooker is a great option for less. Plus, it holds seven quarts, so you can make some big meals.

4. MegaChef Round Triple Slow Cooker

Yes, this MegaChef slow cooker has three (!!!) cooking pots. It’s perfect for those who entertain a lot, and want to keep dishes or dips nice and warm while guests mingle.

5. Cuisinart Programmable Slow Cooker

If you’re in the market for a smaller size, the Cuisinart 3.5 quart slow cooker is definitely for you. It takes up less counter space, but has all the features you need: a timer and four different cooking modes.

6. Elite Gourmet Casserole Slow Cooker

Casserole-lovers, this one is for you. The Elite Gourmet casserole slow cooker allows you to forego the oven and make your favorite casserole recipes in the slow cooker. You can even transport it and keep the dish warm from location to location.

7. ALL-CLAD Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert

If you’re looking for a slow cooker that’s higher-end, try the ALL-CLAD slow cooker with an aluminum insert. It’s completely programmable, switches to the “warm” setting when the timer runs out and the inside is dishwasher safe. Easy clean-up? We’ll take it.

8. Crock-Pot Choose-A-Crock Programmable Slow Cooker

For those who want a versatile slow cooker, feast your eyes upon the Crock-Pot Choose-a-Crock slow cooker. This tool comes with one base and three interchangeable inserts: a six-quart, four-quart and split 2.5-quart. So whether you’re feeding a crowd or just you and your boo, you’re set.

9. Cuisinart 6.5 Quart Slow Cooker

In terms of what this Cuisinart 6.5-quart slow cooker can do, it has similar features to most other programmable slow cookers. But what makes this one special is the unique shape and large size. The rectangular shape helps this slow cooker fit into corners of your kitchen, and the extra room allows you to cook a true feast.

10. Crock-Pot Programmable Casserole Slow Cooker

Finally, here’s another casserole slow cooker option for you. The Crock-Pot casserole slow cooker is totally programmable with a locking lid for safe transport. The stoneware insert is even oven-safe, so you can cook your favorite dish in the slow cooker, then brown the top before you serve. Iconic.