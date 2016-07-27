15 Slogan Hats That Say It All

Sun safety: much more enjoyable when it comes in the form of a somewhat-goofy dad hat with a slogan like “FEELINGS” or “MySpace Famous” on the front, am I right?
While the straw boater, floppy-brimmed sun hat, and crisp Panama may be the official “chic” hats of summer, I’m partial to the less-serious baseball cap, particularly ones that feature winking, internet-y phrases or embroidered emojis.
While I’m dying for the DSquared2 “Canadian Bros” one worn above by model Marjan Jonkman, I’m not about to drop over $100 on an accessory that I could likely find dozens of stashed away in bins in my parents’ basement. Spending $20 on a bubblegum-pink version emblazoned with a flying spaceship and the words “Get In,” however? Now we’re talking.
Even if the Tumblr-ish aesthetic will seem very 2K16 in a few years, if we’re learning anything from the return of chokers, Von Dutch, and Juicy tracksuits, it’s that all you need to do is hold onto it for a decade or so, and suddenly you’ll be ahead of the curve again.
Ahead, shop 15 ways to wear your ~*feelings*~ on your forehead.