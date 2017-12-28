StyleCaster
15 Over-the-Top Pairs of Slippers Because Why the Hell Not

Kristen Bousquet
To some people, the idea of splurging on a pair of shoes is scary since they’re so easy to ruin while walking from place to place each day. If you feel that way, the best option for some stylish, extra-AF kicks is definitely over-the-top slippers.

You don’t have to worry about slippers matching your outfit, and they’re perfect for a Netflix-and-chill date or girl’s night in when you don’t really want people to see your holey gym socks. Plus, they’re great for keeping your feet cozy on those cold nights when you don’t want to crank up the heat.

Click through the gallery to shop our favorite pairs of over-the-top slippers that are honestly so cute that you may even be a little sad that more people won’t get to see them.

Patricia Green Mt. Hood genuine shearling slippers, $84 at Nordstrom

Ivy Kirzhner Moppet slippers, $395 at Gilt

Ariana Bohling looped knit slide slippers, $168 at Anthropologie

Fuzzy Babba women's knit babba with pom, $13 at Fuzzy Baba

Miu Miu faux fur and leather slipper, $900 at Gilt

Mou mink stripey slipper, $210 at Mou

Gucci velvet slipper with Sylvie bow, $630 at Gucci

Ugg Dakota suede moccasin, $100 at Sole Society

Gucci Princetown merino wool slipper, $1150 at Gucci

UO Sunday Funday Slipper, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Steve Madden fuzzy slippers, $39 at Belk

Charter Club metallic star clog slippers, $30 at Macy's

Jenni Kayne satin slippers with puffs, $395 at Shopbop

Tibi Fur Slippers, $165 at Tibi

Spring Step Peluchey slippers, $80 at Zappos

