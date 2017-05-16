The Best Slides Under $100 to Wear All Summer Long

We’ll say it: There’s absolutely nothing groundbreaking about slides. Technically speaking, they’re about two steps up from those rubber thong sandals Old Navy somehow got us *so* excited about in 2002. But for some reason—probably that they’re comfortable as hell, and also that you can’t really look effortless jaunting down the beach with a pair of moto boots in hand—slides have become the summer shoe du jour. Besides, throwing ‘em on with a sundress or a a pair of breezy culottes when it’s hot as hell out feels just as good as wearing
But before you drop real cash on a pair that you’ll probably wear into the ground, know this: Because the silhouette is so simple, there really isn’t much of a difference between a cheap pair and a luxury slide. With that in mind, we rounded up 17 pairs of the best under-$100 slides on the market. And no, they’re not all from Forever21…
Madewell Caren Slide Sandals
Madewell Caren Slide Sandals, $88; at Shopbop
Shopbop
TKEES Alex Slides
Shopbop
Topshop Fern Studded Heel Sliders
Topshop Fern Studded Heel Sliders, $75; at Topshop
Puma Bow Slide in Marshmallow
Need Supply
Sol Sana April Slide in Natural
Need Supply
Mango Flower Appliqué Sandals
Mango Flower Appliqué Sandals, $79.99; at Mango
Mango
New Look Pearl Flat Mule
New Look Pearl Flat Mule, $42; at ASOS
ASOS
Zara V-Cut Leather Slides
Zara V-Cut Leather Slides, $39.90; at Zara
Zara
Franco Sarto Sela Mula Slide
Franco Sarto
Everlane The Slide Sandal
Everlane The Slide Sandal, $68; at Everlane
Everlane
Vagabond Tia Cream Leather Slide Flat Sandals
Vagabond Tia Cream Leather Slide Flat Sandals, $87; at ASOS
ASOS
Steven Calahan Leather Slides
Steven Calahan Leather Slides, $89; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Zara Satin Bow Slides
Zara Satin Bow Slides, $39.99; at Zara
Zara
Neon Transparent Sandal
& Other Stories
H&M Slide Sandals
H&M Slide Sandals, $12.99; at H&M