Don’t Sleep On It: The 8 Best Sleepwear Brands Right Now

While I don’t consider myself a homebody per se, loafing around my apartment is still one of my all-time favorite things to do. And that experience has become immeasurably better since I bought a real-person pair of pajama pants—blue and white striped linen, and so, so comfortable—after years of sleeping in Uniqlo leggings and whatever boxer shorts I found at Victoria’s Secret.

Right now, thanks to street style stars and Selena Gomez wearing their PJs on the streets of Paris and social media giving us a glimpse into cool girls’ bedrooms, sleepwear is having a renaissance of sorts, and new brands have popped up to meet the demand. There’s Sleepy Jones of course, and loungewear stalwarts like Eberjey (where my pants are from) and Cosabella, but also newer lines you may not have heard of yet.

Click through for eight of the best sleepwear brands that’ll make you want to get back into bed.