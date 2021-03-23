Cute Sleep Sets That Are Perfect for Lazy Sundays

If you’ve been sleeping in an old, worn t-shirt from high school for years, along with some sweatpants that have seen better days, it’s time to upgrade your PJs. Luckily for you, the sleep sets out there right now are actually stylish. You won’t look like you’ve taken something out of your grandma’s closet. The best sleep sets on Amazon strike the delicate balance between chic and comfy, because comfort is more important than anything else when you’re trying to catch some Zzzs.

These sets are non-restrictive and flexible, so you can sprawl out in bed without being tangled up in your PJs. It’s so annoying to try to sleep in PJs that aren’t comfortable, after all. The PJ sets are also breathable and won’t make you all sweaty when you’re trying to get some much-needed shut-eye.

Loungewear and sleepwear has really leveled up. We rounded three sets that’ll appeal to a variety of sleepers. Whether you like to swan around in silky PJs or lounge in cozy jersey PJs, we’ve got you covered. There’s even an option for fashionistas that like to have everything match at all times, down to their scrunchie or eye mask. You can find a set in your favorite color or pattern.

Check out our three picks below.

1. Ekouaer Sleepwear This silky set is a must-have, especially for warmer sleepers. This tank top and short shorts combo will keep you cool while you catch some Zzzs. The straps on the tank top are adjustable. Be sure to check your sizing before purchasing, because these sets run smaller than standard U.S. sizes. Ekouaer Sleepwear $24.99 buy it

2. SheIn Women's 7pcs Pajama Set Sometimes, you want to pair a long-sleeve PJ top with shorts. But if you just have a tank top and shorts set, you’ll have to pair a different long-sleeve shirt, so you won’t be matching. That won’t happen ever again with this set. You get a cami, a shirt, a pair of shorts, a pair of pants, a hair tie, a bag, an eye mask and a hair band—all in the same pattern. You can browse 30 different patterns to find your new set. SheIn Women's 7pcs Pajama Set $39.99 buy it