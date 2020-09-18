Chic Skirts That You Need in Your Closet

You can never go wrong with a great skirt. Unlike dresses, where you are fully committing to the whole vibe and look of the dress you’re wearing, skirts are more versatile. You probably only wear that long maxi dress a couple of times a year, because it so clearly screams “wedding guest.” With a skirt, you could make it part of your OOTD twice in one week and style it completely differently, so only your BFF would notice that you’re wearing the same skirt. Basically, it’ll get a lot more feed time than your favorite dress.

Skirts can be paired with tank tops, sweaters, crop tops and even bodysuits. These adaptable pieces of clothing are up for anything—happy hour, that big meeting, class or dinner with your family.

We rounded up the best skirts for you. We believe that you should have all three on hand at all times. We’ve got one shorter skirt, one form-fitting skirt and one flowing skirt on this list. They all create different silhouettes and vibes but all are equally necessary. You’ll be able to create so many outfits with these skirts, you shouldn’t have to stress about what you’re going to wear. But we know you will anyway.

1. Made by Johnny Women's Basic Skirt

You won’t have a problem wearing this comfortable, stretchy skirt all day long. It has an elastic band and is made out of a polyester-spandex blend, so it won’t constrict your movements in any way. This flattering skirt comes in more than 40 colors and styles, ranging from the timeless black to pretty eggplant. It’s also available in sizes up to 3X-Large.

2. Afibi Women Maxi Skirt

This gauzy chiffon skirt will look good dressed up or down. It has a built-in elastic waistband, so it’ll feel comfy even at fancy events like weddings. The skirt will hang around your ankles and create a flattering silhouette. There are more than 25 different colors and patterns to browse, including a stunning peacock feather design and many floral options. Just make sure that you hand wash this skirt rather than throw into the washing machine.

3. SheIn Women's Basic Plain Stretchy Skirt

This fitted skirt is chic and cozy to boot. Made out of a rib-knit pattern, this stretchy skirt is soft, so you can wear it from day to night. It can go from work to happy hour easily. It also comes in a variety of neutral colors, including apricot, camel, brown and castor gray, and some more vibrant shades, like pink, army green and burgundy.