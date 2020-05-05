Stretchy Skinny Jeans You’ll Actually Want to Buy Online

You would think that there’s nothing worse than buying skinny jeans. Frustrating and downright depressing, trying on jeans at a store is one of the least fun shopping experiences. But there is something worse: Buying skinny jeans online. Sometimes, you just can’t get to a store or would rather deal with the disheartening try-on process in the comfort of your own home. Shopping online is usually a pursuit that inspires joy, but jean shopping is still the worst. Parsing through photos of models wearing jeans and vague descriptions doesn’t exactly tell you whether the jeans would fit you. And after ordering the jeans, receiving them and trying them on at home, you might find that they still don’t fit. Now you have to figure out how to return them.

Buying skinny jeans is like stumbling around in the dark looking for a flashlight. Sometimes, friends with similar body-shapes are able to guide you by revealing where they ordered their jeans online. But when that isn’t the case or your friend’s favorite jeans don’t fit you at all, you are stuck searching alone… again.

We know how horrible buying skinny jeans can be. Skinny jeans are a specific beast, because they have to have enough stretch—but not too much stretch—and hug your curves in all of the right places. That’s why we did the hard work and rounded up the best skinny jeans. We found the best skinny jeans that will make your online shopping experience better and less stressful.

If you’re looking for some jeans beyond the signature blue, there are some options in our list that include black denim and more colorful washes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern-Skinny Jean

These skinny jeans from Levi Strauss and Co. are lightweight and ultra-flexible, so you can wear these all day long without feeling restricted. The waist has a lot of stretch. These aren’t the kind of skinny jeans that’ll be painfully digging into your midsection for hours. The sturdy jeans, which are available in more than 10 different washes, show off the best parts of your body and are designed to be slimming.

2. Celebrity Pink Jeans Women's Infinite Stretch Mid Rise Skinny Jean

These super-soft skinny jeans from Celebrity Pink will keep you feeling good, confident and supported throughout a busy day. They have five pockets and come in six different washes, including Black Rinse, Outsiders Wash (pictured), Vintage Dark, Kings of Leon and Blue Lagoon. The jeans are reported to be made of a slightly thinner fabric and not as heavy as your typical denim. Celebrity Pink offers sizing tips, so buying jeans online from them won’t feel as daunting or scary.

3. LEE Women’s Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jean

These mid-rise jeans from Lee come in more than 20 washes and styles. If you want something more than plain, old-fashioned blue jeans, check out LEE’s offerings. They can fulfill nearly all of your colored- and patterned-jean fantasies. There are washes ranging from burgundy to indigo pinstripe. LEE’s skinny jeans are less stretchy than the two options above but are sturdy and won’t slip down. The jeans have five built-in pockets.