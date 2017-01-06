StyleCaster
The Fashion-Girl’s Guide to Instagrammable Skiwear

The Fashion-Girl’s Guide to Instagrammable Skiwear

Photo: Getty Images

As someone who started skiing pretty shortly after I learned to walk, I can tell you that while I love the sport, it’s never been something I’ve felt particularly chic while doing.

As much as I’d like to like to think I’ll roll up to the hills looking like this:

princess diana skiing

Getty Images

The reality of Québec and Northern Ontario winters means that I always seem to end up in four layers of turtlenecks, a neck warmer pulled up to my ears, a hat, a helmet, and the warmest ski jacket and pants I can find—in short, looking like the Michelin Man, with the ever-photogenic additions of matted bangs and a red face.

From what I could tell from Instagram over the holidays, however, there are those who have truly mastered the whole slope-style thing. Everyone’s favorite helicopter mom Yolanda Hadid posted snaps of Gigi and Bella in Aspen decked out in full snowboard gear—looking, naturally, like they just rolled off the runway. We Wore What‘s Danielle Bernstein rocked a couple of retro-inspired jumpsuits by newbie Canadian line Cordova—including a bright red racer-stripe one that I’m extremely tempted to hit “buy” on, and Gucci’s logo-strap goggles were such a hit they’re sold out everywhere.

Of course, cool-looking ski gear doesn’t come cheap: The suit I covet costs $790 (sad face), while a full Fendi set will set you back a good $3K. This year was the closest I’ve come to buying anything designer for the sport, and then only because I managed to scavenge a barely worn Moncler jacket from a consignment store for $100 (good thing, since I don’t have a spare grand to drop on a new one)—and there are other deals to be had out there: Topshop’s SNO line has parkas for under $200, whether you want classic black and white, zebra print, or holographic silver, while Uniqlo’s new Ultra Warm HeatTech pieces will keep you toasty for under $20.

Below, see snaps from the fashion set’s snowy ski trips, and shop gear for both the slopes and the chalet.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

Off-White Knitted Velvet Panel Jumper, $601 (was $858); at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch
Photo: instagram / @weworewhat

The Aspen, $790; at Cordova

Photo: Cordova
Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash

Topshop Sno Starman Ski Suit, $320; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Photo: instagram / @bat_gio

Perfect Moment Star II Intarsia Merino Wool Jumpsuit, $450; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Photo: instagram / @yolanda.hadid

Quay x Desi High Key Sunglasses, $60; at Quay Australia

Photo: Quay Australia
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

Zeal Optics Slate Ski Goggles, $106; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
Photo: instagram / @weworewhat

Fendi Fur-Trimmed Ski Suit, $3,840; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
Photo: instagram / @ericapelosini

Deux Lux Classic Backpack, $59 (was $120); at Barneys Warehouse

Photo: Barneys Warehouse
Photo: instagram / @ericapelosini

Clio Jacket, $1,895; at Moncler

Photo: Moncler
Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash

BDG Jeri Raglan Cropped Sweatshirt, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: instagram / @moshalundstrom

Topshop Sno Holographic Ski Jacket, $180; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Inuiiki Shearling-Lined Leather and Suede Boots, $225 (was $450); at The Outnet

Photo: instagram / @weworewhat

The Montana, $920; at Cordova

Photo: Cordova

