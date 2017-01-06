The Fashion-Girl’s Guide to Instagrammable Skiwear

As someone who started skiing pretty shortly after I learned to walk, I can tell you that while I love the sport, it’s never been something I’ve felt particularly chic while doing.

As much as I’d like to like to think I’ll roll up to the hills looking like this:

The reality of Québec and Northern Ontario winters means that I always seem to end up in four layers of turtlenecks, a neck warmer pulled up to my ears, a hat, a helmet, and the warmest ski jacket and pants I can find—in short, looking like the Michelin Man, with the ever-photogenic additions of matted bangs and a red face.

From what I could tell from Instagram over the holidays, however, there are those who have truly mastered the whole slope-style thing. Everyone’s favorite helicopter mom Yolanda Hadid posted snaps of Gigi and Bella in Aspen decked out in full snowboard gear—looking, naturally, like they just rolled off the runway. We Wore What‘s Danielle Bernstein rocked a couple of retro-inspired jumpsuits by newbie Canadian line Cordova—including a bright red racer-stripe one that I’m extremely tempted to hit “buy” on, and Gucci’s logo-strap goggles were such a hit they’re sold out everywhere.

Of course, cool-looking ski gear doesn’t come cheap: The suit I covet costs $790 (sad face), while a full Fendi set will set you back a good $3K. This year was the closest I’ve come to buying anything designer for the sport, and then only because I managed to scavenge a barely worn Moncler jacket from a consignment store for $100 (good thing, since I don’t have a spare grand to drop on a new one)—and there are other deals to be had out there: Topshop’s SNO line has parkas for under $200, whether you want classic black and white, zebra print, or holographic silver, while Uniqlo’s new Ultra Warm HeatTech pieces will keep you toasty for under $20.

Below, see snaps from the fashion set’s snowy ski trips, and shop gear for both the slopes and the chalet.