Display Your Wine in These Stylish Single Bottle Holders

When you’re hosting a dinner party or even having some friends over for wine night, placing the wine bottle on the table can feel a little anticlimactic. Shouldn’t the main event get a more elegant entrance? You, the hostess, are draped in your favorite dress or rocking that Fleabag-inspired romper. Your wine has great responsibilities at a party. It’s supposed to taste good and liven up the get-together. It deserves to take center stage on your table or patio. You can up your wine presentation game with the best single bottle wine holders.

Wine bottle holders are designed to display your wine pick in the most refined way possible. The wine is either displayed sideways or upright, depending on the bottle holder. You can also use this opportunity to show off your home decor style. Even holders can match your aesthetic.

We rounded up the best ones for you. One even doubles as a chrome-accented iceless chiller, so you can say goodbye to water-dripping wine bottles for good. The other two options are made out of durable stainless steel, meaning that they won’t rust or get gross. All three picks make wine the star of the show.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Prodyne Acrylic Iceless Wine Cooler

Chilling wine can be much messier than anyone guessed. With ice water getting all over everything, including your outfit and the table, drinking ice-cold wine can have a price. This transparent wine cooler takes ice out of the equation. This double-walled acrylic wine cooler can be pre-chilled, so it’ll keep your wine refreshingly crisp on a hot day without any of the condensation. It’s also BPA-free and durable.

2. Set of 2 Modern Stainless Steel Tabletop Wine Rack

Why get a bouquet of flowers when you can make your wine your centerpiece? It is the star of the show after all. This set of single bottle wine holders are made out of brushed stainless steel. The wine bottle slots into the larger hole at the bottom of the holder, so your bottle is easy to grab out of it. You get two wine bottle holders with this set. Then you’ll have two wine centerpieces for your next party.

3. Suprobarware Wine Rack

This simple yet stylish wine rack is portable. It wouldn’t be difficult to stick this in a bag and bring it to a friend’s house for a housewarming party. The modern, silver holder is sturdy, and you’ll know that your wine bottle will rest comfortably—until you’re ready to drink it. It’s made out of stainless steel and is resistant to rust and oxidation.