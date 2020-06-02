Silver Jewelry Cleaner Brushes That’ll Get in Hard-to-Reach Places

Make your jewelry shimmer and shine with just a smidge of elbow grease. You probably have a whole corner in your jewelry drawer devoted to tarnished silver rings and other accessories. Cleaning your silver jewelry seems like it might be easy. You might just order a polishing cloth and start to scrub at your fave tarnished pieces. After a few minutes of scrubbing a bracelet with vigor, you notice that your cloth looks no different than it did before you started. Or maybe, you notice that the polishing cloth has removed tarnish from the broader parts of your bracelet, but all of the detailing is still black. That can be a frustrating experience. Go a step above polishing clothes and opt for a cleaning brush. Cleaning brushes can help you get into those gaps and crevices to get your jewelry 360 degrees of sparkling. We rounded up the best silver jewelry cleaner brushes for you.

Silver jewelry cleaner brushes are usually made out of horsehair. Horsehair is one of the few substances that won’t scratch silver. It’s gentle and doesn’t strip silver off of your jewelry. These brushes are specifically designed to un-tarnish silver jewelry, both modern and vintage, antiques, flatware and more. One of our picks can even work on your shoes and leather.

1. Horsehair Silver Brush Set

Made out of horsehair, these are extra soft and can be safely used to gently scrub your silver jewelry clean. This brush gets at those detailed areas of your jewelry that a polishing cloth can’t, like clasps, crevices and tight spaces. The brush can be dipped in foam, polish, paste and water. It also works on any silver antiques or flatware. The brush is even packaged in environmentally-friendly materials.

2. W. J. Hagerty Complete 4-Piece Silver Care Kit

With this kit, you’ll be able to scrub the tarnish from your silver and other impurities. This is the best product for if you don’t own polish or jewelry cleaning solutions. This kit includes 8-oz. Hagerty silversmiths polish, 7-oz. Hagerty silver foam, Hagerty horsehair brush and a Hagerty polishing cloth. The horsehair brush will help speed up the process of cleaning your silver. This kit works on all kinds of silver jewelry, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings.

3. Horsehair Detail Brush Set

These brushes are made out of premium horse hair and beech tree wood. They won’t scratch your silver jewelry, even your fine, delicate silver brush, but will brush the tarnish away. You get two brushes with this set, one is larger and better for large surfaces, like silver platters. The smaller brush is made for the tiny details, and it’s ideal for tiny jewelry and tarnished silver rings. This brush can also be used to polish up shoes, leather, bags and more.