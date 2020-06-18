Game-Changing Books to Help You Get Your Side Hustle Started

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re trying to pay off lofty credit card debt, just want to some extra spending cash, or simply have a hobby you have a hunch could be pretty lucrative, starting your side hustle career can be challenging if you don’t know where to begin. In case you’re not familiar, a “side hustle,” is an extra job or source of income that you work on outside your normal day or 9 to 5 job to bring in extra income.

There are plenty of secondary job options available, from selling clothing and used merchandise online, driving for rideshare services, and even walking dogs—the list goes on and on. Getting on your feet though does take a lot of determination, organization, and hard work if you want to make a profitable second stream of income. Not sure where or how to start?

Reading a financial or side hustle focussed advice book can help you clear out your path to success, while also helping you learn skills to improve your time management skills, save money, and even invest while you’re at it. Ahead, we’ve rounded out some helpful books that give you the resources, tools, and some practical tips to get you started on your journey.

1. Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days

Author Chris Gullibeau knows a thing or two about side hustles. In fact, he’s started over 27 of them during his career. In this helpful and approachable book, he shares to balance and begin earning extra streams of income without having to quit your day job.

2. 100 Side Hustles: Unexpected Ideas for Making Extra Money Without Quitting Your Day Job

If you’re completely stumped with how to make extra money on the side of your nine to five, this helpful book lays a slew of different lesser-known ways to help you earn extra cash on top of your salary.

3. SideHustle Millionaire

Tony Whatley’s comprehensive book shows you how to harness your skills and passions to make a profit, while also illuminating key skills for success as an entrepreneur.