You Can Finally Binge-Watch These Completed Series, Now That You’ve Got the Time

Now’s as good a time as any to watch that long-running series you’ve always meant to start. In fact, for many now working from home, there couldn’t be a better time. Take advantage of those extra hours at home to give the best shows to binge-watch a chance. And don’t worry—we won’t judge when you’re melting into your couch at the umpteenth hour. We’ll be there, too.

Here at StyleCaster, we gathered up some options. And just for your bingeing convenience, we only included completed series—a.k.a. series that have totally wrapped up. Let’s face it—nobody wants to start their binge-session and realize, by Season 3, that you’ll have to wait another year for the season to air (and possibly even longer than that to end up on streaming platforms). Nobody has time for that!

So, dear binger, enjoy the following completed series to watch on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. You’re welcome.

Fleabag (2 Seasons)

Comedienne and director-extraordinaire Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in this dark-humored British series about a young woman navigating life after a close loved one’s death. Based on the one-woman show of the same name, Fleabag is a superb lesson in how to laugh through life’s mess.

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Lauded as arguably one of the best television series of our time, this classic rips the lid off of Baltimore, Maryland’s drug scene and the bureaucratic bull behind it all.

Breaking Bad (5 Seasons)

If you really haven’t watched Breaking Bad by now, then a) what are you still waiting for; and b) now’s your chance. Please don’t squander the opportunity to watch Walter White, a struggling chemistry teacher-turned-meth-maker, fall down the wildest rabbit hole that narcotics-themed television has ever seen. Available on Netflix.

Orphan Black (5 Seasons)

Orphan Black is one of the finest clone dramas ever crafted. Led by actress Tatiana Maslany, who plays several versions of herself with sublime ability, the series follows a streetwise mother named Sarah as she discovers the bizarre cloning web that she’s a part of. This underrated Canadian drama certainly didn’t get enough love in the States due to its BBC exclusivity, but now that the complete series is on Amazon Prime, there’s no better time to give it a go.

Modern Family (11 Seasons)

Ok, we’re cheating just a little with this one. At the time of writing, the beloved Modern Family hasn’t completely wrapped. But Season 11 is set to air its final episode in April 2020. Catch up or refresh just ahead of the long-awaited series finale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.