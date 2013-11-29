Shop Til You Drop: The 8 Best Shopping Movie Montages of All Time

It’s Black Friday, a day for sales, finding deals, and immersing ourselves in all things shopping. More and more people are skipping the in-store shopping experience and doing all their holiday shopping online, and yet there’s no denying there’s something really fun and nostalgic about heading out to the mall and barreling around a bunch of different stores, shopping bags in hand.

It’s with that in mind, that we decided to dig up some of our favorite, most iconic shopping movie shopping scenes. Take a look, and share your most-loved in the comments!

1. “Pretty Woman”

Okay, so yeah, maybe “Pretty Woman” is a totally unrealistic rom-com about a prostitute who falls in love with a rich and handsome john (played by Richard Gere), but we can’t help but root for Julia Roberts’ Vivian Ward when she gets mistreated by a bunch of rude shopgirls.

2. “The Sweetest Thing”

Best friends Courtney (Christina Applegate) and Christina (Cameron Diaz) partake in a quirky and self-aware shopping montage in order to find the perfect outfits to crash a wedding. Again, not exactly “realistic,” but really fun anyway.

3. “National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

After mucking around Europe for a while, the Griswold clan earns themselves a shopping spree, told in montage form, too.

4. “Marie Antoinette”

Sofia Coppola’s take on French queen Marie Antoinette featured a fabulous shopping montage. The best part? An anachronistic pair of Chuck Taylors hidden among the 18th century silks and heels.

5. “Enchanted”

Every princess deserves a shopping spree, we suppose — especially one that’s managed to escape to New York through a magical portal.

6. “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

Men are not immune to the mall montage scene, either. Here, Ryan Gosling’s character Jacob gives Steve Carrell’s character Cal a much-needed dude makeover at the mall.

7. “Elf”

Not quite a montage, but a funny scene of Will Ferrell as elf Buddy, who’s learning just how a department store works for the first time.

8. Confessions of a Shopaholic

Watch as Isla Fisher’s character Rebecca goes to a wildly crazy sample sale and fights over the ugliest pair of Gucci boots we’ve ever seen.