The 8 Best Shoes For Coachella That Are Cute & Actually Comfortable

Picture this. You paid hundreds of dollars for Coachella tickets, you paid hundreds of dollars for a flight, you paid hundreds of dollars for a hotel and you paid hundreds of dollars for your outfits. Whew! That’s a lot of money. You’re at the festival and your favorite band (let’s just say it’s Boygenius) is about to hit the stage. Right as they start playing the first song, you sit down. Your feet are in so much pain you won’t make it to day two. You thought you planned everything perfectly but you forgot to research the best shoes for Coachella and now there’s a pain in your soul and soles. Don’t worry, this doesn’t have to be your reality.

Choosing which shoes to wear to Coachella, or any music festival, is arguably the most important decision you’ll make all weekend. It’s tempting to choose shoes that perfectly complement your outfit aesthetic, but if you don’t prioritize comfort, you’ll be sorry.

Here’s the catch, choosing comfortable shoes doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice looking cute. There are plenty of footwear options that will be fashionable and functional for the festival—the trick is just knowing which ones to buy.

If you just bought a new pair of Dr. Martens, do not wear them. I repeat: do not wear them unless they’re 100 percent broken in. In general, I’d recommend wearing whatever shoe option you plan on wearing at the festival consistently for at least a week before the concerts. This will help you determine if you can withstand a 12-hour day in them and will make them more comfortable to wear when the weekend rolls around.

I’ve compiled a list of the cutest and most comfortable shoes on the internet to wear to Coachella. All you have to do is pick a pair (and give them a good trial run).

Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker

I can attest to this pair of Reebok’s incredible comfort level as someone who has personally worn them to a music festival. They won’t be the same bright shade of white after the weekend but they’re very easy to wash. Plus, they look cute with any outfit.

Original Universal Sandal

You can never go wrong with a pair of Teva sandals for a music festival. This classic pair comes in 14 different pattern options.

Josea Cowboy Boot

Cowboy boots don’t have to be reserved for country music festivals. Cowboy boots are usually more durable than your average city boot and can hold up to some dust. This pair comes in three colors, has a wider fit and according to reviews, is very comfortable.

Arizona Big Buckle Sandal

Birkenstocks will be your best friend during Coachella if you’ve given them a little time to be broken in. If you wear your pair around the house for a week before the festival, you’re golden.

Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

This pair of Chelsea boots come at a higher price point but they’re durable and made out of high-quality material. Plus, you’ll be able to wear them for years in your daily life post-festival.

Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers

Here’s the deal, as a society we have deemed Hoka sneakers cute. If you want to have the most fun at the festival, then these Hokas are one of the best things you can put on your feet. I guarantee your friends will envy you at the end of the day.

Headstart Combat Boot

Dr. Scholl’s is known for making comfortable shoes. This pair of combat boots have a soft lining and are created to be lightweight.

Adidas Gazelle Shoes

If you want to be comfortable and very on-trend, then the Adidas Gazelle sneakers are the shoes for you. This pair comes in lots of different bright color options.