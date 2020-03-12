The Best Shoe Stretchers

We’ve all been there—you’re shopping at a major shoe store and find the perfect pair to add to your collection, only to find out that, while they’re marked down 75 percent off, they’re just a half size too small. Your size is either sold out or full retail price, so what’s one to do when you’ve found a pair of shoes you simply cannot live without—but also can’t fathom the idea of having to pay full price when the exact same pair is steeply discounted? If the pair of shoes in question is one half (or, in some cases, even one full size too small) shoe stretchers are a great route to help extend the length and width of the shoes for a more comfortable fit.

While you can certainly take your too-small shoes to a professional cobbler to get stretched, this service can be costly and a hassle, so why not take matters into your own hands and do it yourself with one of these professional-grade shoe stretchers? Here are our favorite models of the moment.

1. Formé Shoe Shapers

These luxe shoe stretchers work to gently extend, widen and shape without causing damage or going overboard. They’re also designed with the brand’s patented 7-fold technology, which helps to reduce foot pain and discomfort.

2. Each Way Foot Stretchers

These unisex footwear stretchers help to ensure a customizable fit, thanks to their adjustable functionality. These are also a great tool for those suffering from bunions and blisters.

3. FootFitter Premium Professional 2-Way Shoe Stretcher

This two-way shoe stretcher can either lengthen or widen your slightly too-tight shoes. It’s designed to spot treat bunions, calluses and other foot conditions to improve comfort and reduce pain.