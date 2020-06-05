Stylish Casual Shirts for Lazy Days

Whether it’s your show-stopping full-length dress or Fleabag-worthy jumpsuit, everyone has a slew of glamorous, favorites. You reach for them whenever you have an event or you’re feeling like a boss. There are some days though when you don’t feel like doing an whole #OOTD. Maybe you’re running to the grocery store to get a charcuterie plate or meeting a friend for a coffee on a weekend. You just don’t feel like going the full 10-yards with your outfit. You just want to be comfortable and relaxed. So in that spirit of lazy days and relaxing weekends, we found the best shirts for you.

These shirts are lightweight, so you won’t break out in a sweat if it gets a little warm outside during your outdoor brunch. But they aren’t so thin that your bra will show through and you’ll have to layer a tank top underneath. We selected casual shirts for every style. Whether you’ve got a collection of jungle cat prints in your closet or you’re a big fan of keeping it as simple as possible, we’ve got you covered. We found a good basics set, a leopard shirt that fierce fashionistas will love and a fun shirt that utilizes both color-blocking and stripes. These shirts are also low-maintenance and easy to wash.

1. Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Everyone needs black and white shirts in their wardrobe. These classic tees are made for layering or wearing on their own with some jeans. With this set, you get two cotton blend shirts. These shirts have a little bit of spandex mixed in, so they are a little stretchy. These classic V-neck shirts seem to fit a little loose, so you’ll be able to get that slouchy, casual look. There are more than 30 t-shirt color combos to choose from.

2. BMJL Women's Leopard Print Tops

This off-the-shoulder shirt is slouchy chic. Perfect for a lazy Sunday spent with your BFFs, this shirt features a stylish and bold leopard print. Made out of polyester, this shirt is lightweight and breathable for those warm days. Check out the sizing chart to ensure you get the kind of fit you want. There are crew- and v-neck options, as well as other patterns, like snakeskin and snow leopard.

3. YunJey Round Neck Triple Color Block Stripe T-Shirt

You can’t go wrong with color-block. This breathable, lightweight tee features a creamy white with horizontal gray stripes along with a pop of color around the top of the shirt and shoulders. Flattering and slimming, this loose shirt is casual but stylish. This shirt is great for everyday wear, from casual Friday at the office to Sunday brunch. This shirt also comes in purple, navy, green, red, light blue, yellow and gray.