Vegan-Friendly Sheepskin Rugs to Add a Little Texture to Your Space

Sheepskin rugs are undoubtedly stylish, subdued and flattering to almost any interior design style, but they’re also a practical home decor choice as well. Not only are they natural bacteria repellents (read: much less cleaning required), but they also provide support and comfort to pressure points, making them great for reducing achy limbs. Unfortunately, genuine sheepskin rugs can be on the expensive end of the spectrum, and if you’re concerned with animal rights or practice a vegan lifestyle, they’re certainly not a good fit. Fortunately, faux and artificial sheepskin rugs have come a long way.

It’s never been easier to find high quality and durable faux alternatives that look and feel just like the real deal than ever before. These leather-free and luxuriously plush cruelty-free rugs are the perfect home decor accent to add a little bit of flair to your couch, accent chair or of course, your floor. From creamy white fur options to colorful spin-offs of the traditional style, there’s a vegan sheepskin rug to fit any home decor style and budget.

1. HLZHOU Soft Faux Fur White Sheepskin Rug

This super soft and chic sheepskin rug is designed to look just like the real deal. It measures two by three feet and makes a great accent rug, chair cover or small throw. Designed with artificial animal wool and a backside made of soft white suede backing, this plush faux fur piece suits any home decor style.

2. Ashler Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug

This oversized (two by six feet) vegan sheepskin rug also doubles as a chic throw for your sofa or bed. It’s made of super plush Mongolian faux fur and a leather-like backside for a genuine feel. It’s also super easy to clean; simply use a damp cloth to spot clean and sanitize.

3. Nouvelle Legende Faux Fur Sheepskin Premium Rug

This taupe hued rug offers a slight variation to the traditional ivory hue. It’s also designed with a runner shape design for the perfect accent piece, whether as a rug, throw or chair seat cover. This chic and affordable rug measure at about twenty-three inches by forty inches for the ideal, space-saving piece your apartment is missing.