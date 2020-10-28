Just A Round-Up Of Shearling Coats To Complete Your Fall OOTDs

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re shopping for your next fave coat, know that in terms of trends, shearling is here to stay. You spent all last winter eyeing influencers’ teddy bear jackets with envy, so why not treat yourself to a shearling coat of your own? The trend started back in the ’70s, but celebs and fashionistas alike are still loving styling this cozy material, and we’ve rounded up the best shearling coats for fall and winter 2020.

Fashion and comfort don’t always mix, which is why some of my most aesthetically-pleasing heels are gathering dust in the back of my closet. The same can’t be said for my warmest coats, which are all shearling and all get plenty of wear. Tis the season (this year in particular!) to embrace cozy fashion, and the perfect way to do that is with a fuzzy shearling jacket.

Not all shearling (and faux-shearling, of course) styles looks the same, though. Some coats are soft shearling on the inside and sleek suede on the outside for a more formal look—no one has to know that you’re essentially swaddled in a blanket thanks to your coat’s fuzzy lining. That said, other silhouettes like the classic teddy bear lean into shearling’s unique texture and are as soft to the touch as one might expect.

Oh, and teddy aesthetic side, shearling doesn’t only come in brown and cream tones, although though those tend to be the most popular. On this list alone there’s black, gray and even a baby blue take, all of which can will open up so many potential outfit ideas.

If you’re buying yourself a shearling jacket for fall, know you can wear it well into winter, too. Enjoy them while sipping PSLs and keep your coat on right through Peppermint Mocha season. They make literally every cold-weather outfit look better (and feel warmer and cozier, too!), so a good shearling coat is certainly a great investment. Read on for a few of our faves.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Super Cozy in Blue Plaid

With this jacket you get everything: An edgy motorcycle design with plenty of zippers, colorful blue plaid and warm, fuzzy shearling. Three trends in one stylish coat!

Classic Black

This fitted black shearling coat is basic in the best possible way. You’ll be able to pair this simple, warm coat with your most vibrant outfits and patterned scarves. Plus, the quilted pocket details are adorable.

Classic Teddy Tan

Sure, everyone has a caramel fluffy shearling zip-up by now, but this coat also has some chic suede paneling to help it stand out from the rest.

Mixed Materials

Leatherette, faux shearling and a trench coat all in one?? Sign us up for this stylish, soft black coat.

Shaggy Shearling

Look fashionable on chilly days with this faux suede coat with faux shearling trim. It’s very Stevie Nicks, no skateboard of cran juice necessary.

Rustic Chic

This motorcycle shearling coat is so nice, it’s technically in this round-up twice. We also adore this gray checkered plaid version, which is neutral enough to wear with nearly any look.