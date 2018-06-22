5 Sex Positions That Can Make it Easier to Orgasm

We may tell our partners that sex is great even when we don’t come—whether it’s true, or whether we’re just trying not to hurt their feelings—but let’s be honest for a sec: The end game is to get off—and ideally for both parties to do so.

But the truth is, it’s not always easy. “Only about 25 percent of [vagina owners] consistently orgasm during vaginal intercourse,” says certified sex therapist Marissa Nelson, LMFT.

When and how you come boils down to anatomy, sexual preferences, and a number of other factors, including your dynamic with your partner. While what works is different for every person, here are a few good positions to start with.

Get on Top

Straddling your partner while leaning forward and rocking back and forth—not bouncing up and down—will often stimulate your clitoris (always the key) in the right way to get you off, according to Nelson. “In this position, [the vagina owner] can control the depth of penetration [from a penis or dildo] and how fast or slow [they] want it.” Sometimes it’s nice—and hot—to be in control.

Reverse it

Facing away from your partner and straddling their penis or dildo can allow you to set the pace and experience deeper penetration. “Remember to grind your hips in a circular motion to maximize stimulation and orgasm,” Nelson says.

Legs Over the Shoulders

Once you’re turned on and ready, tossing your legs over your partner’s shoulders might put you in a good position to get the big O. “If you want to go for vaginal orgasms, deep thrusting will do the trick,” says clinical sexologist Marlene Wasserman, DHS. “Once [the vagina owner] is fully aroused and ‘ripe,’ legs over the shoulders may give [them] the vaginal stimulation and sensations [they] needs to orgasm.”

Doggy Style

Have your partner stand up and enter you from behind (while you’re on all fours, on the edge of the bed or couch). “You can grind your hips in a circular motion, have [them] hold you at the waist and thrust,” says Nelson. “This is one of the best positions for deep penetration. [Your partner] can use [their] fingers or a vibrator to stimulate your clitoris at the same time.”

Modified Missionary

A twist on the classic, modified missionary has your partner straddling you on top, while your legs are together between your partner’s legs. “Doing this tightens the vagina around the penis [or dildo],” Nelson says. This allows the shaft of either the penis or toy to stimulate your clitoris, making it easier for you to orgasm.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.