The 5 Best Sex Positions For A Dirty-Talking Gemini

Let’s get real about the best sex positions for Gemini! As the third sign of the zodiac, air sign Gemini—born between May 21 and June 20—is known to be intellectually curious, endlessly social and highly adept as a communicator.

This vocal vibe quite often extends to the Twins’ sexual style, making them fans of dirty talk and sensual sounds. (In fact, sending a Gemini a steamy audio file can be even more effective than sharing X-rated photos.) The mutable sign’s penchant for sexy storytelling and conversation is fueled by their key planet Mercury (which rules communication, transportation, and technology).

Given their changeability and airiness, the Twins loves perpetually switching up positions, locations, scenarios, etc., and they may become easily bored by lovemaking that’s slow, sensual, vanilla and/or predictable.

Here, five sex positions that could capture the imagination and hold the attention of a Gemini, plus some sex toys to spice ’em up even further.

Likely referred to as such because the receiver lies flat (like geographical areas of the same name), this rear-entry position is anything but boring. The recipient lies on their stomach with their arms straight in front of them, slightly lifting their torso and bending their knees. The partner doing the penetrating then lies on top of the receiver with their legs to the outside of the receiver’s bent ones. In this position, because the recipient has their upper body slightly lifted, the couple can kiss and exchange dirty whispers, all while making love in a creative shape.

How you do it: The partner receiving penetration lies on their back while the giver enters them from above, just like missionary, but the difference here is that the receiver stretches their legs in the air and in a V-shape, or as far out in the air as they’ll go. This makes for seriously deep penetration and the ability for both partners to whisper, groan, moan, or kiss one another’s ears, necks, and mouths to their hearts’ content. Bonus points if the penetrator uses a few sex toys on the receiver as foreplay.

How you do it: The giver sits cross-legged or with legs straight ahead of them, and the receiving partner sits in the giver’s lap facing them. The receiver then wraps their legs around the giver’s waist or puts them up on their shoulders for even deeper penetration. This allows communicator Gemini to hear and deliver a veritable symphony of erotic sounds in the closest possible way. Plus, it’s possible to move from this position into others (like missionary or cowgirl/cowboy) quickly, preempting monotony.

How you do it: The receiver sits on the edge of a countertop, couch, or bed with the giver stands and enters them while facing them. The receiver can then wrap their legs around the giver and control the tempo, pace, amount of pressure, etc. by leaning back or forward. The face-to-face aspect of this position is perfect for chatty Gemini who adores hearing and delivering raunchy words while making eye contact. Throw a cock ring into the mix for even more intensity.

How you do it: The receiving partner sits with their arms back behind them and their weight in their palms. The giving partner then gets on one knee between their spread legs as they puts their calves onto their shoulders, and their booty comes off the ground. The giver gets on one bent knee, the other at 90 degrees and can then hold the receiver up in the air while entering and penetrating them. This more advanced position offers the opportunity for face-to-face interaction and makes curious, experimental Gemini feel like they’re trying something exciting, challenging and new.

– By Mareesa Brown