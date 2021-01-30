5 Sex Positions To Wow Even The Most Rebellious Aquarius

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get real about the best sex positions for Aquarius. The eleventh sign of the zodiac, air sign Aquarius—born between January 20 and February 18—is known to be forward-thinking, humanitarian, headstrong, eccentric, social, and tech-savvy. The Water Bearer brings their quirky personality into the bedroom, where they’re fans of striking out against anything conventional. Defining their sexual identity and needs in a unique, personal way is of utmost importance to the free-spirited air sign.

Ruled by both game-changer Uranus and taskmaster Saturn, an Aquarian may be up for learning experiences in bed, light bondage, power play, quickies, and checking out the coolest new sex toy technology. Their M.O. in and out of the sheets is to forge platonic bonds above all other types of connections, so feeling a friendly vibe and having an intellectual connection with their lover is a must. And as a fixed sign, it’s possible they’ll lean hard into tried-and-true routines and require a bit of coaxing to change the channel.

Here, five sex positions that will inspire a progressive Aquarius, plus a few fun toys to amp them up.

Aerial Dancer

How you do it: In this daring, standing position, the giver is upright while the receiver is suspended, wrapping their legs around the giver, while the giver places their hands under the receiver’s booty. The receiver can then wrap at least one of their arms around the giver’s neck as they are penetrated. The “aerial” aspect of this adrenaline-pumping position is sure to fascinate airy Aquarius.

Magic Mountain

How you do it: The receiving partner crouches up against a piece of furniture, like an ottoman or the edge of the bed, while the giving partner lays over them, with their legs to the outside of the receiver’s as they penetrates from behind. This position can be a welcome twist on regular ol’ doggystyle, but may also appeal to Aquarius because it’s easy to incorporate fun technology by wedging a vibrator between the furniture and the receiver’s clitoris, like the the Better Love Tap Dancer.

Twisted Amazon

How you do it: The receiver mounts the giver from the side while half-kneeling/half-squatting. With the receiver’s weight mostly on one side of the giver’s body, they can move their back leg outward, allowing for deeper penetration. This adventurous, out-of-the-box shape is sure to intrigue offbeat Aquarians.

Side Lotus

How you do it: Partners lie facing one another on their sides, the receiver then wrapping their legs around the giver, hooking their ankles if possible. The giver can then control the pace and depth of penetration, and use a toy to penetrate even deeper if they like. This position allows for plenty of dirty talk and roaming hands, all of which appeal to experimentation-loving Aquarius.

Sideways Ohm

How you do it: The receiver lies on their side, propped up on their forearm or resting on their hand, while the giver penetrates from the side. The giver can hold onto the receiver’s hip or lift the receiver’s outer leg to change the angle. And if the receiver rests their bottom hip on a pillow, the giver can achieve even deeper penetration. The freedom, flexibility, and opportunity to switch things up on the fly in this position should all appeal to an Aquarius.

– By Maressa Brown