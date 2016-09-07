Your Ultimate Sex Advice Cheat Sheet

The only thing more fun than having sex is talking about it—over a two-hour brunch, in a group text, on Gchat, wherever. Hearing about other people’s sex stories and hashing out various sex-related or sexual-health quandaries is fun, entertaining, and perfectly healthy. Consider this the safest space you’ll find (outside your trusted squad) to get expert advice on how to improve your sex life and keep it healthy, happy, and hot.

Let these common faux pas—resulting from misunderstandings, bad communication, or simply the fact that you’ve gotten a little too comfortable—serve as a reminder to help you stay on your game in bed.

Butt plugs, nipple clamps, handcuffs, clitoral massagers: Get advice from experts and real women on how to get the most out of seven essential types of sex toys.



Break out of your sex position rut with these 10 super-sexy, expert-approved positions.

Whether you love giving head or it’s your last resort in bed, these tricks, courtesy of columnist Jessica Drake, will make it a better experience for both of you.



Women who aren’t indulging in a little “me time” now and then aren’t just missing out on pleasure—they’re neglecting the very real sexual- and mental-health benefits.



If you’re curious about how to increase your appeal, we’ve compiled 50 tips—some science-backed, others simple actions that’ll give you a noticeable sexy boost—and help you feel hotter right now.

Sometimes it’s not a matter of major fighting or huge emotional rifts, but rather being in a bit of a rut. Either way, find out what could be going on from gynecologists and therapists.



Learn exactly how to communicate what works for you to a partner who just isn’t getting it—without hurting feelings or turning anyone off.

Six necessary tips from our adult-film-star columnist Jessica Drake.

We asked 17 guys to share the sex moves they love in bed—ones that made such an impact that they still fantasize about them to this day.



It cures colds, lowers blood pressure, and many more medically legit benefits.

Understand that it’s unlikely (but not impossible!) this will turn into a relationship.



How they differ between sexes, how they change as you get older, and more.

A refresh on the most common myths and facts surrounding sexually transmitted diseases, courtesy of experts.

Including how to find it and what to do to up your odds of having a G-spot orgasm.

There are 10 different types, including mindgasms, nipplegasms, and sleepgasms.

Science-backed info on the best times of day or circumstances to get it on.

Qualified experts answer your most intimate questions about everything from penis injuries to squirting.

Al fresco sex can be hot, assuming you follow these guidelines for keeping things comfortable, safe, and hygienic.

There are plenty of false notions about what constitutes a “healthy” sex life that aren’t remotely true—find out what they are so you can stop having unrealistic expectations.