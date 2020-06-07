Overachieving Setting Powders For Oily Skin

When you find the right setting powder for your skin down, the formula will be able to seamlessly lock down your foundation in place for all-day wear, without leaving an age-exaggerating powdery cast or downright cakey finish. For those of us with oily skin types, topping off your foundation with a finely-milled, shine-controlling setting powder is absolutely essential if you want your makeup to stay in place for more just a couple of hours.

Not only do these powders evenly help to extend the wear of your complexion products, but they also offer oil-controlling properties—-all without leaving the skin looking parched and textured. After all, the goal is to set your base and give the skin an Instagram filter-mimicking soft-focus finish—-not emphasize imperfections.

It’s important to find a non-drying matte finish if you have oily skin but you also don’t want a product that’s going to leave your skin feeling parched and tight either. Fortunately, finding a mattifying setting powder that diffuses the light and leaves the skin looking shine-free and photo-ready without the cracking and tightness if indeed, possible. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite loose finishing powders for oily skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Coty Airspun Setting Powder

This powder has a slight hint of color, but goes on more or less translucent once dusted over the skin. The finely milled formula diffuses the light and leaves the skin with a shine-free filter-like look.

2. Maybelline Fit Me Setting Powder

This finishing powder will add a bit more coverage and color to your base. However, while not entirely translucent, another bonus to this loose powder is its extended shade range that offers a wide range from fair to dark shades.