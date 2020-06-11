Chic Serving Platters That Are High-Quality

When you’re making enough food to feed your friends and family, you want a large, stunning plate to serve it on. That’s where the serving platter comes. If you’re an aspiring entertainer, you need one of these. Whether you’ve created your own literary salon or like having people over for your signature dinner parties on a weekly basis, serving platters are a necessity. Serving platters allow you to evenly distribute food and make guests snatch up their own apps, so you don’t have to do so many dishes. That’s really the ultimate goal: Less dishes.

These platters are meant to handle a lot of food and are shaped usually as an oval or rectangle, so they don’t take up too much valuable real estate on your table. Depending on your style, the best serving platters should either be unique and super eye-catching or they should let your food be the main event. You can have an understated, rather plain serving platter is something that you’re aiming to get a lot of compliments on—whether virtual or in-person. We rounded up three serving platters. One is old-fashioned and colorful, another is white and chip-resistant and our last pick is a polished silver stunner.

1. Gibson Elite Luxembourg Serving Platter

Inspired by the tradition of hand-painting plates in Europe, this beautiful platter serves up some history, intricate designs and your pièce de résistance all at the same time. Painted by hand, this stoneware serving platter has three different patterns running through it and providing depth to your serving platter. Despite its traditional origins, this platter is microwave and dishwasher safe. If you like this serving platter, there’s a whole matching set to go with it.

2. Corelle Livingware 12-1/4-inch Serving Platter

If you want your food to speak for itself, you should check out this plain white serving platter. It puts all of the focus on your food and goes with every single plate and bowl in your kitchen. This platter is slightly smaller than your average platter, but it can still hold a lot of food. The platter is microwave and dishwasher safe as well as break- and chip-resistant. The latter is great news for clumsy people.

3. Winco Stainless Steel Oval Platter

Not only does this platter look fancy, it’s durable, too. The platter is lightweight, yet sturdy, because it’s made out of stainless steel. This plate is so polished that you could see your reflection in it. You can serve everything from salads to appetizers to fish on this sizable platter. It makes for an eye-catching centerpiece.