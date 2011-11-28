Best-Selling Authors Make Waves With Their Saucy Behavior

Stephen King, America’s favorite horror writer, and James Frey, who became a household name when he fabricated his memoir A Million Little Pieces, are in the running for one of literature’s more, er, eccentric awards: The Bad Sex in Fiction Award.

Other authors competing for the title this year are David Guterson, Lee Child and Chris Adrian, along with a host of other hopefuls. So what does it take to get considered? Well, let’s take a look at a line from King’s book 11.23.63: “At the end she began to gasp ‘oh dear, oh my dear, oh my dear dear god, oh sugar!'”

Solid effort, but alas, no cigar.

Frey and King aren’t the only authors making a name for themselves in the drama department; Anne Rice — who wrote the Interview With the Vampire series which was later adapted into a film with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt — decided to take a swing at the vampires in the Twilight saga. Rice took to Twitter and Facebook, mocking the lifestyles of the franchise’s vampires.

We’re willing to bet Rice regrets expressing herself on social media sites flooded with Twihards. It wasn’t long before Twilight fanatics responded in less-than-friendly terms. Guess Rice will be taking a small vacation from the virtual world.

