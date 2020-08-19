Elevate Your Next Selfie With These Affordable Ring Light Attachments

Let’s face it: selfies have basically become a bona fide photographic genre in recent years, and there’s no longer a halo of shame for posting them incessantly to social media, and attempting to improve them with the help of some flattering filters, editing apps, and some good old fashioned staged lighting is far from unacceptable these days. While I personally love a good filter—my current favorites happen to be Instagram’s proprietary “Reyes,” and VSCO’s O.G. “G3” — I’ve come to learn that the best kept “secret” to a flawless self-portrait is using a ring light to brighten up your features and blur the look of imperfections.

Seriously, whether you want to give your selfies an upgrade or look a bit more awake during your conference calls, investing in a complexion-enhancing ring light accessory will literally give you an instant boost. In fact, I’m pretty much convinced that ring lights are the magic behind filter-like quality you see in perfectly-lit videos and pictures from professional photographers, bloggers, and videographers. The best thing is that you don’t have to get a full-sized lighting set-up to reap the benefits of ring lighting—there are plenty of tiny phone attachments that pop on and off easily. Check out some of our favorite models to try out for yourself below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light

This clip-on ring light fixture emits a soft and ultra-flattering light that diffuses imperfections and improves the overall quality of the image. Designed with a rechargeable battery, it also features a scratch-resistant sponge to protect your lens.

2. Wobrikosee Selfie Ring Light

This advanced phone light attachment is designed with three different lighting settings for a customized effect: warm, cool, and white as well as eight different brightness modes.

3. Hongdayi Clip On Selfie Light

Equipped with three different lighting settings and a dimmer, this advanced clip-on ring light makes low light photography easy and airbrushed-looking selfies without a filter accessible.