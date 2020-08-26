Self-Watering Planters That’ll Keep Your Garden Alive

Halfway through brunch a chill runs down your spine. You forgot to water your houseplants. Again. For the fourth day in a row. They’re drooping and suffering while you sip on mimosas. Your poor neglected children. No matter how many calendar reminders you set, you forget. It happens to all of us, but you can make your plants’ lives a little less stressful with one of the best self-watering planters. You only have to fill it once a week, instead of watering a couple of times a week.

Self-watering planters have empty reservoirs beneath the soil. The soil draws water up into the planter whenever it’s dry, so your roots aren’t sitting in water and getting moldy. They drink when they’re thirsty, essentially. These reservoirs can often hold a week or two of water. They have easy-to-read water indicators, so you can tell exactly how soon it will be before your plant needs a refill.

We found planters for both inside and outdoors, depending on what kind of garden you’re cultivating. Although the possibility of over-watering your babies is gone, you can still under-water them if you don’t keep the reservoir filled. The planter doesn’t magically fill itself… yet.

1. Elongated Self Watering Planter

With this set, you’ll have everything you need to start your own little windowsill garden. This stylish and modern planter has a water-monitoring level, a water injection port and a special drain hole. It can hold up to a week’s worth of water, so you can leave your plants unattended and feel confident that they’ll survive. You also get four coconut coir disks. After you soak these disks in the correct amount of water, each one turns into one quart of wet soil. All you’ll need is the seeds or plants.

2. Keter Easy Grow Raised Garden Bed

This planter is big enough to plant a veggie garden or a vibrant flower garden. It can be used indoors or outdoors, but you’d need a decent amount of space inside your home to accommodate this garden bed. There’s a reservoir of water underneath the dirt. You can empty it using the drainage tap on the side of the planter. There’s also a gauge, so you can tell if your plants need water. This rattan planter goes with most decor styles.

3. 8" Self Aerating + Self Watering Round Planter

If you’re going on a long trip and you’re worried about your plant children, don’t fret. This planter has a reservoir deep enough for two weeks worth of water. The reservoir is removable, and you can fill it directly with the clip-on watering attachment. Your soil will stay aerated and mold-free, thanks to the built-in slats. It comes in black, blue or green and is made out of BPA-free plastic.