Inspirational Self-Help Books for Women Who Aren’t Afraid of Real Talk

As a child, you’re under the impression that by the time you reach adulthood, you’ll have life all figured out. Then you turn 18, 21, 25 and so on, and realize that no one has life figured out (grown ups especially). This is because life is a series of events that teach us important (albeit, sometimes trivial) lessons, but if there’s one thing we can probably all agree on, it’s that even in good times, there’s always room for improvement. So you have options: Learn from your experiences later, or get ahead of the game now by reading some of the best-selling self-help books for women that can shed a little light on the hard-hitting topics you might have yet to explore on your own.

Yes, we’re well aware that self-help books sometimes get a bad rap for being too corny or too dry. However, recent self-help titles have changed the genre for the better. Now, self-help books are actually helpful because they’re relatable. The best self-help books for women available right now don’t read like clinical literature. They’re conversational, entertaining and are being written for women, by women, who know what you’re going through because they’ve been there, fought that and came out on the other side with wisdom to share. So if you’re looking for some real talk on real topics with humor sprinkled between the pages, add these titles to your TBR list ASAP.

1. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

The rumors are true: You are your own worst critic and it’s your own criticisms that hold you back from the life you want to lead. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but the good news is, if yours is the only voice weighing you down (and, in most cases, it probably is), you hold the power to silence it once and for all. In her book Girl, Wash Your Face, bestselling author, top business podcaster and one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the world, Rachel Hollis calls out the top 20 lies we tell ourselves on the regular. Each chapter is dedicated to one lie and the methods Hollis used to overcome them. It’s 240 pages of real talk about real issues, aiming to inspire you to take back your thoughts and emotions in favor of living your best, most vibrant life.

2. You are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Being a New York Times bestselling author, speaker and success coach, Jen Sincero knows her stuff, and by the end of You Are A Badass, so will you. From tough love to tough cookies, Sincero’s self-help book for women has readers laughing one minute and having an epiphany the next. The how-to is meant to be entertaining, but Sincero also hopes her hilarious tales will help open your mind to the bigger picture: That life is meant to be lived happily, and you were meant to live up to your greatest potential. Read it and weep (from laughing so hard), then go kick some butt.

3. Act Like a Lady by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek

We highly recommend his comical gem from the hosts of the popular podcast and E! Show, LADYGANG. The ladies manifest of sorts strives to encourage readers to be unapologetically themselves — whether that means showing the good, the bad or the ugly some days. In this space, there’s no such thing as TMI through essays covering hard-hitting topics like body image, breakups, navigating your career and adult friendships, and we guarantee each page will have you feeling more and more seen.