The “Best of the Season” from Purple Magazine

Terry Richardson shot the “Best of the Season” for Purple magazine in his usual provocative fashion. Models Abbey Lee Kershaw, Freja Beja, Magdelena Frackowiak, and Eniko Mihalik pose in the most coveted items of the season and get a little sexy while they’re at it for the shoot, inspired by Helmut Newton’s Big Nudes.

Of the models, Editor in Cheif Olivier Zahm said that they are “simply the beautiful girls we love, who feel free to use their bodies to the best effect.”

And about those photos that Terry took of himself, “When Terry jumps into the picture, it’s not just a photographer’s gimmick. It’s his way of giving us a sense of the emotions — from loss to elatioin — he went through during the shoot. How much he put into it. And how much the models gave him in return.”