The Best Screen Cleaners

Like most people these days, I’m practically always glued to my phone, laptop, and iPad. Whether texting, checking my emails for work, shopping online for a new pair of shoes, or browsing what’s new on my Instagram feed, I’m touching this device all day long. Because we spend so much time with screens, it’s only natural that they become the breeding ground for bacteria, smudges, grease, and germs. Not only does this buildup look unpleasant, but it can also make us sick.

While greasy fingerprints and smears are unsightly, they’re super easy to clean. However, you don’t want to use any old wipe or cleaning spray to do so. In fact, standard wipes and cleaning supplies can be abrasive to the screen’s surface, so it’s important to choose a type that is designed specifically for gadgets. With that being said, if you’re looking to stock your tech drawer with some of the screen-cleansing wipes, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Alibeiss Screen Cleaning Wipes

This individually wrapped screen wipes work well for larger office spaces and the airtight packaging helps to prevent the wipes from drying out prematurely.

2. Clorox Clean Screen Wipes

Clorox’s Clean Screen Wipes work to gently screen surfaces without leaving behind a strong odor after you clean. They’re also designed to reduce streaking and linting.

3. Windex Electronic Cleaning Wipes

These conveniently packaged screen cleaning wipes are designed specifically to be used on electronic devices. They feature an anti-static cloth that effectively cleans phones, televisions, computers and more.