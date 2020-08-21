Cute Save the Date Cards That Are Wedding Planning Must-Haves

When you’re picking out your dress, booking the venue and tasting cakes, you’re fantasizing about your big day with your partner. When you’re thinking about twirling around the dance floor, you and your partner are there, but so are all of your friends and family. You want all of the important people in your lives at your celebration. If you’ve got friends scattered across the country—or world—you’ll want to give them enough notice, so they can make travel arrangements. That’s why it’s a good idea to mail Save the Date cards out with enough time to spare, usually four to six months. If you don’t want to waste paper, you can send out a Save the Date in lieu of an invitation. Save the Dates can also set the tone for your wedding. Picking out a more casual Save the Date makes people believe that your wedding might be more casual, so they can start mentally preparing what they’re going to wear. It’s important that the vibe of your card and your wedding are the same. That’s why we rounded up the best Save the Date cards for you.

In our picks, there are multiple styles represented. Whether you’re having a rustic affair or going super modern, we’ve got you covered.

1. 50 Rustic Mason Jar Save The Date Cards for Wedding

These super cute Save the Dates are just postcards, so you don’t have to worry about packing them in envelopes. It’ll save you plenty of time and a little bit of money. These colorful Save the Dates have a rustic vibe and feature a mason jar on the front. On the back, there’s plenty of space to write down the recipient, return address and name of your event.

2. Eucalyptus Greenery Wedding Save The Date Cards

You get 50 of these double-sided postcards when you order this set. They feature a pretty and understated watercolor illustration of a eucalyptus plant. They’ll be a nice addition to your friend’s fridge. The Save the Dates are printed on sturdy card stock, which means they’ll survive a trip through the mail, and they’re easy to write on. You won’t have to deal with your pen smudging on your postcards.

3. Calendar Save the Date

If you want something more unique to mark the date of your upcoming nuptials, check out this pick. You can customize this Save the Date to show the month and day of your wedding, with the day circled in a cute heart. You can get anywhere from 10 to 100 invites in a single order and choose the color of the Save the Date envelope. Just be sure to fill out all of the details before placing your order.