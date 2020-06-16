Soft Satin Pillowcases That’ll Banish Bad Hair Days

Imagine if you rolled out of bed one day and didn’t have your frizzy, tangled hair sticking out every which way. It can be hard to even picture what waking up with smooth hair would look like, but the best satin pillowcases can help make your dreams a reality.

Satin pillows don’t only supposedly have hair benefits though, they also help your skin. Cotton pillowcases tug on your skin more than satin, ultimately causing more damage to your skin. Your skin and hair both glide over the texture of satin pillowcases, so the pillowcases cause less friction. We found the best satin pillowcases for you. These pillowcases are fan-favorites. Our picks come in a variety of colors and aren’t so silky smooth that they slide straight off the pillow while you sleep. They won’t fix everything overnight, but you will probably notice differences in your hair and skin when you wake up in the morning. You might not have to throw an anti-frizz serum on your hair before heading out the door.

If you’re looking for another reason to kick your cotton pillowcase to the curb, these satin pillowcases are temperature regulating. This means they’ll keep you cold or warm, depending on the weather. They’ll adapt to what your body needs.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This hypoallergenic natural silk pillowcase is a great choice for people who struggle with allergies or have sensitive skin. Made out of tightly woven mulberry silk, this pillowcase will keep the dust mites and fungus out of your bed and hair. The soft satin texture is a temperature regulator, which means you can catch some Zzzs on this pillow year-round. This pillow comes in 30 colors, so you’re bound to find something that matches your bedding, and three different sizes.

2. Jocoku Mulberry Silk Pillowcases

Your hair and skin will thank you for this soft, comfy pillow. It’s 600 thread count and has a hidden zipper design, so your pillow won’t run away from the pillowcase in the middle of the night. This silk pillowcase is a natural temperature regulator, so it’ll make sure you stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. You get two pillowcases in this pack, and they come in a variety of colors, ranging from apricot gray to buff beige.

3. UNIhome 100% Silky Pillowcase

Made out of woven satin, this comfortable and smooth pillowcase will help you rejuvenate while you sleep. This pillow has a tuck closure, so these pillows won’t slip out of their cases. The soft pillow claims to stay soft even after many washes. To keep this pillowcase staying smooth, wash it on cold delicate settings and then air dry it on a drying rack. It comes in multiple colors, ranging from wine red to white.