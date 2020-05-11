Glamorous Satin Kimono Robes That’ll Transform Your Get-Ready Routine

When you’re all showered and about to begin the process of picking out your outfit, styling your hair and putting together a make-up look, you want to feel confident. When you’re wearing a ratty fleece robe from college, you feel kind of gross. You could have old memories associated with that robe or you wonder why you don’t have a slightly nicer one for these sort of occasions. Why not set the tone for the night (or day) with a beautiful kimono robe instead?

You can pretend you’re an Old Hollywood starlet getting ready for a movie premiere or a model who’s ready to strut down the runway. The satin fabric of the kimono robe will feel great against your skin and make it feel like you’re at a spa somewhere, about to get a massage or facial. Kimono robes don’t only feel great, they also look gorgeous. The color combos and graphics of our picks will make these robes irresistible. Putting on this robe, if only to lay around on your couch watching Netflix, will make the laziest and most mundane days feel important.

We dug through and found the best kimono robes for you. These robes are vibrant, stunning and most importantly, comfortable. And if you happen to spill a little bit of makeup or wine on the robe, it’s remarkably resilient and will come right relatively easily.

These robes also make great gifts and often appear in bridal party photoshoots to document the “get ready” before the wedding.

1. Women's Satin Kimono Robe

These 100 percent satin kimonos are gorgeous. The kimono robes come down to the mid-calf and have side-slits to make moving around in this robe easier. There’s a tie that is weaved into built-in belt loops as well as a discreet inner tie to make sure your robe stays fastened. There are 10 different colors and patterns to choose from. The robe is machine washable on the cold, gentle cycle and can hang dry.

2. Women's Pure Color Satin Short Kimono

This short kimono-style robe hits above the thigh. The silky smooth robe is great to wear when you’re getting ready for a night out—or just all of the time. It can be your signature home loungewear. This light-weight robe has a wrap-belt and an inside-tie. The robe even has a pocket for your cell phone, if you do decide to wear it while you’re lounging. There are more than 33 color and print options, including a leopard print robe, a bright purple (pictured) and a floral navy.

3. Aensso Women’s Satin Robe Long Kimono Bathrobe

You’ll want to swan around in this robe all of the time. With unique patterns beyond the floral variety, the Aensso robes feature beautiful birds. There are three different robes to choose from, Spring Night, Summer Wine or Autumn Moon, so you can pick which season best suits you. The silky, satin robes are light-weight on the sink and come with a tie with belt-loops. The robe can be washed in cold water and hung dry.