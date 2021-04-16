5 Pairs of Comfy & Casual Sandals That You Need This Summer

Sandals aren’t always the comfiest thing on earth. With their thin soles and tight straps, your feet can feel like they’re getting more of a workout than they need. You might start missing your sneakers or boots. No one enjoys blisters or aching arches, after all. But you don’t have to sacrifice style when you’re shopping for comfortable sandals, though. In this day and age, you can most definitely have both.

We rounded up the best sandals for women on Amazon for you. We found a wide range of styles—some sporty and some casual. You can hit the beach, go to brunch or simply go out for a walk with these five picks. You won’t have to worry about a pesky strap snapping and leaving you down a shoe mid-outing. These shoes are designed out of EVA, which is an extremely durable and waterproof material, synthetic leather or cork, so they’re built to last and survive the elements (for the most part). The soles are also cushioned and some are even designed to form to the shape of your foot.

They come in a variety of fun colors, ranging from hot pink to your classic black sandal. Some are adjustable slip-ons while others you need to strap your feet into, so you can find the sandal that ticks all of your boxes.

What are you waiting for? Check out our five picks below.

1. Birkenstock Essentials Arizona EVA Sandal This stress-free sandal is great to add to your shoe collection. It’s made out of EVA and is easy to wash. The sandal is super lightweight and conforms to the shape of your foot, giving you some extra support that most sandals don’t. Plus, it comes in 25 colors, so you can find a pair that suits your style. Birkenstock Essentials Arizona EVA… $44.95 buy it

2. Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal This durable sandal can hold up despite everyday wear. The sandal is made for all types of feet and despite the thin-looking sole, it provides enough support, so you can be on your feet all day long without any discomfort. It comes in synthetic tan leather or black leather. Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal $50.03 buy it

3. adidas Women's Adilette Sandal These adjustable sandals toe the line between sporty and chic. The slides have a cushy footbed, so you’ll be supported as you hit the town. There are seven fun colors to choose from. Some people go a size up to get a better fit. adidas Women's Adilette Sandal $29.97 buy it

4. Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal Whether you’re running errands or just slipping these on to go in the backyard, these sandals are a low-maintenance pick. The soles are padded with foam, so there’s a layer between your feet and the pavement. You can get these sandals in five different styles. Amazon Essentials Women's Thong… $13.90 buy it