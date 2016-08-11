50 End-of-Summer Sandals You Won’t Believe Are Under $50

There are still 42 official days of summer left—which, when you think about it, is plenty of time to get a tan, play hooky from work, hop the fence of the public pool after midnight, make out with some stupidly-attractive rando, plan an impromptu Instagram road trip, and all those other seasonally-appropriate activities you’ve been meaning to get around to.

It’s also enough time that you can still totally justify buying a new pair of sandals—especially since, if you’re anything like me, you’ve worn most of the ones in your closet to the point that they really deserve a break and a trip to the cobbler (thank you, Pokémon walks). Plus, with all the end-of-summer sales going on right now, they’re more affordable than ever.

To help you get your footwear fix while still leaving enough extra cash for a few glasses of rosé, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best sandals you can buy right now—all for under $50. Ahead, shop block-heel sandals, gladiators, flatforms, pool slides, and more.