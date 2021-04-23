Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases Cute Enough To Make iPhone Fans Jealous

Scroll To See More Images

Who said that Apple users get to have all the fun when it comes to phone cases? If you made the switch to Samsung and finally got your hands on the S21 Ultra, you’re probably in the market for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases. You’d be surprised by how many stylish cases are out there!

After all, the Samsung S21 Ultra is known for its amazing camera, so its fans are all about great aesthetics. Whether you’re an influencer or just a photography fan, Samsung’s high-quality cameras have so many features, like Vlogger View, which is perf for YouTubers and TikTokers.

Your phone plays such a big role in your life (and is almost always nearby) so you should find a case that reflects your own personal tastes. Whether you’re all in on the Regency garden party vibes or all about a futuristic, minimalist look, I’ve got options for you on this list! These cases won’t just match your aesthetic, though—they’ll also protect your phone from shattering on the pavement. Some options absorb shock and can even handle up to 10ft drops!

I found slim cases and bulkier cases, all at different price-points. Whether you want to shell out for an expensive case or you are looking to spend less than $20, you’ll find what you’re looking for on this list. And because this phone is, well, big on its own, I found a few options that have built-in key holders or PopSockets so you don’t get too much of a hand workout trying to text. No shade, Samsung!

Check out all 10 below and upgrade your S21 Ultra with the case it deserves.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fun Floral

The collision of nature and tech is always a sweet one. You’ll be walking around with a mini-garden on your phone case with this pick, made out of 50 percent recycled materials.

Soap Bubble

If you like to turn heads, get a case that matches your style. This soap bubble-inspired case will catch the light and give off the coolest iridescent swirl.

Metallic Border

Doesn’t this case look like it’s at least $50?? Well, it costs less than two cocktails at happy hour and looks classy AF! There are plenty of colors to choose from, but I’m partial to this on-trend emerald option.

Retro Casette

Throw it back to the ’90s with this cute millennial pink phone case. Yes, you can still get it even if you weren’t around when listening to mix tapes was the norm. We didn’t always have Spotify, people!

Custom PopSocket

If you love the moon and live through your moon sign, you need this special Otter Box and PopSockets collab. You can even customize the case color and the PopSockets grip.

Garden Party

Celebrate spring with this adorbs illustrated floral case from Rifle Paper Co. Plus, it has 10ft drop protection, which is great news for clumsy people like myself.

Matte Pastel

Pastels are very trendy right now, so get a pastel case to match your spring or summer wardrobe. These cases have a clean matte look that’ll be great in your selfies. I personally love the mint!

Marble + Gold

Make your S21 Ultra look extra-glam with this shock-absorbing case. In addition to the white-gold marble combo, there’s also green-gold and seasalt-blue options.

Classic Black

You can never go wrong with a basic black case. This slim option will protect your phone from any unexpected drops without adding too much bulk to your pockets.