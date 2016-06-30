What 10 STYLECASTER Editors Are Dying to Buy from the Killer Sales on Right Now

It’s the last day of June, and do you know what that means? On the one hand, it’s time to get paid (yay!), on the other, rent is due tomorrow (boo), and on the third hand (don’t ask, just go with it), everything under the sun is on sale right now, so any cash left over in our checking accounts is liable to become the property of ASOS or Net-A-Porter any day now.

Chalk it up to occupational hazard, but we spend a lot of time looking at online stores, so when the best pieces finally go on sale, you can bet we have them open in a tab somewhere, calling our names.

Ahead, find out what 10 STYLECASTER editors are coveting from the sale sections of our favorite stores (plus a few pieces we’ve already taken the plunge on)—consider it your cheat sheet to the very overwhelming world of July sales.