What 10 STYLECASTER Editors Are Dying to Buy from the Killer Sales on Right Now

It’s the last day of June, and do you know what that means? On the one hand, it’s time to get paid (yay!), on the other, rent is due tomorrow (boo), and on the third hand (don’t ask, just go with it), everything under the sun is on sale right now, so any cash left over in our checking accounts is liable to become the property of ASOS or Net-A-Porter any day now.
Chalk it up to occupational hazard, but we spend a lot of time looking at online stores, so when the best pieces finally go on sale, you can bet we have them open in a tab somewhere, calling our names.
Ahead, find out what 10 STYLECASTER editors are coveting from the sale sections of our favorite stores (plus a few pieces we’ve already taken the plunge on)—consider it your cheat sheet to the very overwhelming world of July sales.
Perrie Samotin, editorial director
"I’ve been eyeing this slogan sweatshirt for months while patiently waiting for it to go on sale, as all Être Cécile items do a few times a year. It’s already been ordered, and I plan to wear it with everything, from cropped trousers to a miniskirt."
Bonjour Slim-Fit Sweatshirt, $120.91 (was $161.21); at Être Cécile
"I’m really feeling these sleek white sneakers with a slightly elevated sole and cool reptilian detailing—perfect all summer with dresses, shorts, and loose pants."
Truffle Collection Terez Chunky Sneakers, $41 (was $60); at ASOS
"My favorite thing I own is an old 3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli bag covered in Anya Hindmarch leather stickers I’ve managed to accrue via press discounts and gifts. For once, the $75 stickers are on sale, and I’m planning on snagging the ones Shopbop has left for $28 and $30. #Score."
Anya Hindmarch Yes! Sticker, $30 (was $75); at Shopbop
Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
"Because I am nothing if not a sensible and practical person, I am inches away from clicking “Buy” on these pom-pom mules—the line is designed by the Artist Formerly Known as Kate Spade and is definitely worth a gander if you haven’t checked it out yet."
Pauline Leather Mules, $179.25 with code EXTRA25 (was $345); at Frances Valentine
"Now that I've achieved the first level on my personal quest toward self-actualization (owning a dishwasher), I think I'm ready to tackle level two: owning something—anything—by Rosie Assoulin. These pants are still hella expensive, but at least they're not four figures. And look how cool they are!"
Rosie Assoulin What Happened to Your Pants Pants, $518 (was $1,295); at Fivestory
Rachel Krause, beauty editor
"I saw Hilary wearing this in the slip-dress shoot and decided I wanted it in black. It’s the perfect price (on sale) and seems v comfortable and flattering. I can never have enough black dresses, especially those of the nebulous length between midi and maxi—BUT, that said, I’m a little concerned that even with heels, this one would get real personal with the floor considering my height."
Catriona Dress, $75 (was $98); at Aritzia
"Why WOULDN’T I want this? So pretty, and a waist-hugging A-line is one of the most flattering silhouettes on my weird body type."
Dolce & Gabbana Daisy-Print Silk-Organza Mini Dress, $1,797 (was $2,995); at Net-A-Porter
"I enjoy owning a wide variety of white tees of different fits and textures. I have a collection and enjoy wearing them with jeans as well as layered underneath tank dresses. I’m prob gonna order three of this one right now. Also, this model is my ex’s former roommate. She and her boyfriend are really nice."
Victorin T-Shirt, $14.99 (was $35); Aritzia
Lauren Caruso, beauty director
"I’m a sucker for an off-the-shoulder top, and this striped set from Need Supply is perfect for lounging around after a long day at the beach."
Farrow Echo Cropped Top, $51.99 (was $68); at Need Supply
"These Common Project slides look like the epitome of comfort. The 60-percent-off price tag doesn’t hurt either."
Woman by Common Projects Suede BK Cross Sandal, $155 (was $388); at The Dreslyn
"I’ve had my eye on this flowy trench for as long as I can remember. It’s still quite a bit out of my price range, but a girl can stare."
El Bandito Trench, $425 (was $575); at AYR
Bibi Deitz, news editor
"I’m obsessed with Baggu: It’s a Brooklyn company—its leather goods are made in the US—everything it makes is stellar, and almost all of my bags (and clutches, and pouches) are made by the brand. I’ve had my eye on its suede totes for a while, and this military green number is on sale rn, so—I may not be able to resist."
Basic Tote, $120 (was $160); at Baggu
"There’s not much to say about these Saint Laurent flatform espadrilles—they’re perfect. I often watch Matches for reductions on designer goods, and it never disappoints."
Saint Laurent Floral-Print Lace-Up Leather Flatform Espadrilles, $282 (was $404); at Matches Fashion
Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
"Minimal with an unexpected touch of awesome—that blue strip of canvas!—this dress is perfect for work and any casual weeknight events that follow. And for Acne, it’s a total steal. I’m sold."
Acne Studios Rahima Shirtdress, $109 (was $440); at Barneys New York
Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
"Block heels + ankle straps + subtle design detail = the perfect wearable city sandal."
Chloé Laser-Cut Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, $268 (was $670); at Saks Fifth Avenue
"Literally the only way to rock leather all summer. Alas, my mixed feelings about lambskin and the still-kinda-pricey tag are holding me back."
Ridney Deluxe Overalls, $418 (was $698); at Zadig & Voltaire
"These, in dusty rose: Such a happy change from my usual dark shades."
Wentworth Sunglasses, $125 (was $165); at Steven Alan
Melissa Medvedich, creative director
"I love a BB pump, and this is my favorite color!"
Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps, $239 (was $595); at Barneys New York
"So pretty for summer."
Long Printed Dress, $39.99 (was $99.90); at Zara
Cristina Velocci, managing editor
"I already scooped up this Veronica Beard crochet silk blouse from Intermix for an extra 30 percent off the sale price. I always feel like a Coachella cliché in boho clothing, but this top manages to capture that free-spirited vibe with a touch of polished refinement."
Veronica Beard Coral Cables Crochet Blouse, $359 (was $450); at Intermix
"The chambray shirt I already own has seen better days, so I’m thinking of upgrading to J.Crew’s Always version, which looks purposely distressed—not beat up, like my current one."
J.Crew Always Cotton Chambray Shirt, $56 (was $80); at Net-A-Porter
"I’ve been bitten by the bodysuit trend and can’t resist anything striped, so this one from LNA is definitely coming home with me."
LNA Back Strap Striped Bodysuit, $52 (was $70); at Bloomingdale’s
Jasmine Garnsworthy, editor
"I’ve been looking for a good envelope skirt that I can wear to work and on the weekend, and I think this one might be it. Everything else I’ve seen and liked has been black or white, so I like that this is a soft pastel."
C/MEO Collective Midnight Skirt, $133 (was $190); at BNKR
"When faced with this many sales, I feel as though the safest thing to do is to buy staples that I will wear for months and months. Otherwise, I fall into the trap of buying something that’s ridiculously trendy right now, but at a high risk of looking dated before fall. That, and I firmly believe you can never have too many white shirts. "
C/MEO Collective Fiction Shirt, $112 (was $160); at BNKR