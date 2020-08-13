Sage Bundles That’ll Help You Banish Negative Energy

If you’ve just moved into a new place or you’re trying to get negative energy out of your personal space, sage could help you move into a new mindset. It is a spiritual concept that comes from indigenous people, who have been using sage to cleanse their homes for centuries. It’s been appropriated and become trendy in the past few years, so you should keep in mind that you are taking part in a sacred, cultural healing ritual and to treat it with respect, if you choose to do it.

An evergreen perennial, white sage, which is usually used in smoke-cleansing rituals, is found in dry, desert climates in the Southwest. These sticks are packaged in bundles and tied together with a cotton string. You light the tip of the bundle on fire over a bowl or shell. The smoke and subtle smell fill the room, helping you become more mindful and present. Each sage set has detailed instructions on how to conduct a smoke-cleansing practice.

The best smudge sticks are grown in the U.S. All of our picks are grown in California. At least one of our recommendations is harvested sustainably, likely in a way that leaves the sage root intact, so it can grow back.

1. JL Local White Sage Smudging Kit

If you’ve never smudged before, you should check out this beginner set. You get a white sage bundle, abalone shell to burn your sage in, shell stand, smudging stand, chakra bracelet and instructions. The white sage included in this kit is grown sustainable and respectfully. This reverent kit will make cleansing your home of negative energy a true ritual.

2. White Sage Smudge Sticks

With this kit, you get a total of six sticks of sage that were grown and bundled in California. These white sage sticks are perfect for smudging and are tied up in cotton string. There are instructions on how to burn your sage on the back of the box. Keep in mind you should have a bowl or shell on hand while lighting the sage.

3. Premium California White Sage 4 Inch Smudge Sticks

The white sage you’re considering ordering is grown in and harvested in California, then it’s packaged elsewhere in America. You get three bundles of pesticide-free sage, which are 4 in. long and 1 in. wide, and they’re carefully hand-tied with cotton string. It’s specifically designed for smudging and other burning rituals.