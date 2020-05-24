Rustic Wall Décor Pieces That Are the Perfect Farmhouse-Inspired Finishing Touch

You dress your home the same way you dress yourself every morning: With articles that speak to your personality and taste. It makes sense, considering categories of home decor aren’t so different from those of fashion: There are minimalists who detest clutter and anything that could be deemed “unnecessary,” like 20 or so odd throw pillows; contemporary personalities that design their home based on what’s hot now; and traditionalists who value classic pieces. Or maybe you’re into vintage pieces that give off an old-school, homey feel. In that case, you’ll be needing rustic wall décor to really hone in the look.

Rustic wall décor is exactly what it sounds like: wall hangings that look like something you’d find digging through your grandpa’s attic. They’re essentially works of art inspired by vintage items, antiques — pieces that purposely look aged and worn. This type of décor is especially great for farmhouse aesthetics and cozy homes; they create an atmosphere you instantly feel comfortable in when you step through the door. From wall clocks to picture frames and abstract sculptures you might not understand but love anyway, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite rustic wall décor below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Stonebriar Vintage Wall Clock

If it’s high time you invested in a wall clock, this time piece would make a great addition to your wall. Stonebriar’s rustic wall decor comes in five color palettes, all worn and distressed and vintage-looking. The clock comes with an attached keyhole hanger and can be installed with a nail or screw. It also operates on one AA battery, so all you have to do is switch out the old for it to work brand new again.

2. Special T Imports Galvanized Metal Half-Windmill Wall Sculpture

There are a few ways you can fill a bare wall. You can arrange a gallery wall of family members or places you’ve traveled to, put up a statement clock or oversized mirror, or you can go the abstract route and fill your blank canvas with works of art. Take this rustic wall decor from Special T Imports, for example. The metallic half windmill sculpture is the perfect addition to any country or farmhouse-inspired abode. It’s a simple shape, but quite the landmark for this type of style, and would look great over windows and entryways or as a standalone display on the wall.

3. Daisy's House Distressed Window Frame Wall Decor

The easiest way to decorate your space is with pictures — pictures of your family, selfies with your best friends, breathtaking landscape shots you snapped on vacation, etc. While gallery walls are a popular trend, instead of buying a few little frames, why not go against the current and opt for a statement piece instead? This distressed window frame from Daisy’s House can add a rustic edge to your living room, dining room, bedroom or hallway. The faux panes are constructed from reclaimed barn wood and measure 15 inch x 11.75 inch x 1 inch. Display your favorite photographs, pop mirrors into the frame or hang solo and layer over with a wreath. The possibilities are endless; do what speaks to your style.