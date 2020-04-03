These Cute Running Tops Help You Go the Distance In Style

The best part of exercising is dressing for the occasion — endorphins and health benefits aside, of course. And whether you’re a fitness guru, seasoned athlete or just starting out on your fitness journey, there’s probably a specific item you’re always shopping for. For some, it’s the perfect pair of leggings that slip on like butter and accentuate every curve; others keep adding sports bras to their carts — ones that are strappy and supportive for maximum performance. But if there’s any athletic wear staple no one seems to have enough of, it’s running tops, a category of clothing you’ll definitely want to stock up on ASAP.

The type of running top you should buy on depends on the type of runner you are. Do you prefer hitting the literal ground running, or are treadmills more your speed? Do you brave the outdoors year-round, or switch up your setting with the seasons? Style definitely comes into play, too: If you’re comfortable showing midriff, a cute crop-top might be for you. If you’re venturing out into the fresh air even when it’s chilly, you’ll want to invest in a zip up that’s warm and water resistant, just in case it rains, snows or you’re a sweaty mess by the end of each session (which, in that case, you go girl). Either way, there’s a running top for your style and preferences, and we’ve narrowed down a few of the best to add to your arsenal below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Neleus Women's 3 Pack Compression Base Layer Dry Fit Tank Top

Whether you run on the treadmill or pavement, long distances or rounds of sprints, tank tops are an essential for your runner’s wardrobe because they’re so versatile: You can wear them solo when the weather warms up and you can layer them under windbreakers and chunky sweatshirts when the temperatures drop. Neleus’s pack of tanks is an especially great selection of running tops because they’re made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics (polyester and spandex) that keep you dry no matter how much you sweat. However, these tank tops don’t come with a bra built-in. If you’re looking for extra compression, we suggest sizing down.

2. ELESOL Half-Zip PulloverTrack Jacket

If you prefer hitting the pavement over treadmill belts, ELESOL’s running top is perfect for outdoor cardio. Constructed from a combination of polyester and spandex, this long-sleeved, half-zip pullover is as functional as it is fashionable. The materials are breathable yet cozy — the ideal combination when you’re dressing for late fall and early spring — plus sweat-wicking, so you can perform to your max. As for stylish features, this workout top has a lot to love: A mock turtleneck for extra warmth, two-way flex stretch design for easy movement, flat seams for minimal chafing and thumb holes. Available in five colors: purple, blue, gray, pitch black and pink, we’re willing to bet you’ll be sporting this top on and off the trails in no time.

3. Move With You Women's Crop Tank Tops

The amount of physical exertion running demands often translates to pools of sweat by the time you reach the end of your route. Enter crop tops: the ideal running top for those of us who can’t take the heat, or simply prefer as little clothing chafing our skin as possible. Move With You’s running crop top takes the cake though: These babies have bras built-in, so you’re essentially scoring a two-for-one deal. But if you can do without the extra padding, you can ditch the added cups. Plus, these crop tops are super cute basics with high spoon necks, solid or crack patterns, a slim fit that adheres to your curves and sweat-wicking material so you can go hard.