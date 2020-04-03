Our Favorite Anti-Chafing Running Shorts For Women

If you’re over annoying chafing, riding up and feeling soggy from the profuse sweat that you’ve been dealt courtest of your current less-than-stellar running shorts lineup, rest assured that you don’t have to suffer through your workout (and wellbeing) activity of choice because of poor quality shorts. A bad piece of fitness attire can leave you feeling unmotivated and straight-up uncomfortable—it’s perhaps the easiest way to spoil your runner’s high. Sure, none of these slight annoyances are exactly the end of the world, they’re also not what you want to be concentrating on while you’re on your run.

Running shorts come in all shapes and sizes, so regardless of whether you prefer a tighter fit or a more relaxed style, there is a pair you’ll love out there. Whether you like to pound the pavement during outdoor runs or stick to the treadmill, these high performance and anti-chafing running shorts will truly make all of the difference—you’ll see. Ahead we’ve lined up a few of our current favorite shorts for runners.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. G Gradual Running Shorts

These high quality running shorts are designed with an adjustable waistband for a super comfortable fit, as well as a convenient, deep back zip folder to hold your keys, phone, wallet, ID card, and other essentials if you run outdoors. This style is also available in six different colorways.

2. Lianshp High Waist Shorts

For runners who prefer a tighter fit, these high rise shorts offer a super flattering design with tummy control and a built-in side pocket to keep your phone, keys, and credit cards on you while you’re pounding the pavement in style. They’re also designed with non-see-through, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry.

3. CRZ YOGA Women's Quick-Dry Athletic Shorts

Designed with quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabric, these running shorts are a great option for those who prefer a breezier fit. They also feature a comfortable internal elastic waistband and one back zipper pocket to keep your items safe without weighing you down. The inner lining also helps to reduce chafing and discomfort.