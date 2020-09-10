The Best Running Shoes For Women That Are Both Fashionable & Functional

Whether you’re an avid runner looking for your next go-to pair of sneakers or someone who’s just starting to jog for the first time since middle school PE, knowing where to find some of the best running shoes for women can be a total game-changer. For some items in our wardrobe, it’s not necessary to do much research. That trendy top you want to splurge on doesn’t have to have the same durability as a pair of shoes you’ll wear every day while you exercise. But when it comes to running sneakers, you definitely want to take the time to peruse different brands and find the right type of shoe for you.

While many running sneakers look similar, they are far from the same in terms of what they offer. Some have special technologies that allow for extra comfort and breathability (great for hot days). Others are designed to fit perfectly to your feet, using 3D grid patterns and overlays. Depending on what type of running you usually do, you’ll want to find a sneaker that has all the features you need—including aesthetic.

In order to determine which aspects of a shoe might work best for you, you should first consider what type of running you’re doing. Maybe you like to spend days running around in nature, taking the path less travelled. Or perhaps you prefer to keep it simple and run on a track to improve your speed and endurance. You could also just need a running shoe that works well for everyday runs in your neighborhood or training for a marathon. Whatever arena in which you choose to run, there’s a shoe (and brand) that has exactly the right pick.

Of course, let’s not forget the fashion aspect of it all. A sneaker is only as good as its performance, yes, but it definitely helps to have a cute look, too. Luckily, most of the best running shoes for women are not only ready for your myriad runs; they’re also stylish enough to wear every day. Whether you’re going on a few errands or want something that’s fashionable enough to throw on with your favorite sweatsuit (Hailey Bieber street style vibes, anyone?), sneaker brands have what you’re looking for.

To help aid you on your search for the best running shoes for women, we’ve created a helpful guide—so no matter what type of runner you are (whether it be novice or marathon winner), you can find the perfect pair of sneakers. Below, you’ll find several different running shoe brands and great options from each. From sneakers made for trail running to a slip-on style that actually stays in place, these shoes aren’t messing around.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

ASICS: For Road Or Trail Running

ASICS’ Rearfoot GEL Cushioning System is a game-changer with their Gel-Venture 5 Running Shoe. Basically, this technology lessens the force of shock when your feet hit the ground—which, in turn, allows for a smoother transition to mid-stance. This pair also features a removable sockliner, so you can add a medical orthotic if needed. For runners who are constantly hitting the road or trails for a long run, this is a great option.

New Balance: For Ultimate Comfort

With the Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker, you get a cool athletic style (We love fashion as well as function!) along with plush comfort—thanks to the foam midsole this pair of shoes features. You’ll also find that the Ultra Heel design hugs the back of your foot, creating a snug and supportive fit that will have you feeling comfortable all day long.

Nike: For Everyday Runs

Whether you like to get in a run on the treadmill each day or you’re training for a marathon, the Nike Air Zoom Vomero 13 shoes will give you incredible support without weighing you down. This particular pair features Nike Lunarlon cushioning, which is both soft and supportive. Plus, the Nike Zoom Air units make it feel like you’re being pushed slightly forward as you run—so have a boost no matter how tired you get.

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL): For Stretch Technology

APL has developed a special Techloom feature that’s situated in the upper parts of their Techloom Phantom Running Shoes. It offers four-way stretch for serious comfort and a 3D grid pattern that gives you support exactly where you need it.

Adidas: For Responsive Cushioning

The Ultraboost 20 Sneaker is a great pick for those who want a little boost with each stride. The cushioned midsole actually energizes every step you take, giving you what feels like a sudden boost of energy as you run. Plus, these sneakers are lightweight, feature a sock-like fit that enhances movement and work well for both indoor and outdoor sports.

HOKA ONE ONE: For Training

The responsive cushion (similar to the boost technology in Adidas sneakers) gives you a bit of propulsion as you train for your next big race. The Mach 3 sneakers also feature an improved midfoot lockdown—thanks to a more durable fabric that will have your shoes staying in tip-top shape while you’re on training runs and on race day.

Puma: For A Slip-On Style

Say goodbye to laces, and hellos to the Puma HYBRID Rocket Runner shoes. These sneakers are equipped with a unique lacing system that allows you to slip them on while they also manage to stay form-fitting. The midsole cushioning offers a serious energy return, too, so whether you’re hitting the pavement or just talking a quick walk, you’ll stay comfortable and cute AF.

Brooks: For Long-Distance Running

Whether you’re constantly going for five mile runs in your neighborhood or like to take detours through nature, the Brooks Bedlam 3 sneakers are a great option. With an energized cushioning, sock-like fit and holistic support system, these shoes will give you the endurance to keep pushing through your longest runs.

Saucony: For Track Running

For an all-around comfortable and functional sneaker, try the Saucony Triumph 18 shoes. They’re great for running long or short distances on a track, but also a perfect option if you’re on your feet all day. The jacquard-knit mesh mesh upper with 3D overlays gives you ultimate flexibility and structure, while the blown rubber outsole offers more durability and traction.

Skechers: For Casual Walks & Runs

If you want a sneaker that’s a little more fashion over function—but will still get the job done—opt for the Skechers Go Walk 5-Uprise Sneaker. They’re comfortable enough to wear on a quick jog or walking around the city all day, but also make for a cool and easy street style look. If you want a stylish sneaker that works for a few casual runs, this is a fun option.