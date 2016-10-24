StyleCaster
15 Ways the Right Rug Can Make Any Space Feel Chicer and More Complete

Photo: Amber Interior Design

I’m generally a hardwood floor gal. In spite of the fact that I live in Brooklyn, where most rental apartments require you to have some sort of carpeting to give downstairs neighbors a break from constant clomping, finding a great never rug feels like a priority. Part of the reason is that nice rugs can be pricey and high-maintenance to keep clean and in good shape, but another reason is that I just like the simple, sleek look of pretty wood.

Come fall, however, I always find myself coveting something soft to walk around on—and something pretty to offset the rest of my art and furniture. I can’t argue the fact that the right rug adds richness, texture, and homey-ness to any room, especially when styled properly.

Ahead, check out seven spaces that wouldn’t look nearly as chic or polished without the cool rugs that complete them, plus six excellent picks to shop in various prices and styles.

Photo: Kate Young Design

Persian Afshar Handmade Wool Rug, $349; at Gilt

Photo: Amber Interior Design

Indie Shag, from $99; at Gilt

Photo: Kate Young Design

Dalia Rug, $1,175; at The Citizenry

Photo: The Design Files

Photo: Amber Interior Design

Anny Rug, from $275; at One King's Lane

Photo: Amber Interior Design

Dorado Rug, from $155; at The Citizenry

Photo: Sarah Sherman Samuel Blog

Eloten Rug, from $115; at One King's Lane

Photo: Amber Interior Design

Caucasian Karabagh Rug, $2,725; at One King's Lane

