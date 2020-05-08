Sturdy Rug Grippers That’ll Prevent Slipping and Sliding

You’ve just purchased a gorgeous rug. You got a good deal on it, and it really pulls the entire room together, You know that you’re going to get a lot of compliments on it. Now that you have your carefully designed room that is totally Instagram-worthy, you’re ready to have guests over. Your pet has other ideas in mind.

That rug is about to become their own personal surfboard or treadmill, depending on their running and sliding style. Your favorite new decor just became a dangerous new toy for your cat or dog. You can just see the vet bills now. Rug grippers will stop your rugs—but not your pet—in its tracks. Pet-less people also need rug grippers, maybe your rug just slightly slides out of place when someone walks over it, and it irks you to no end.

Rug grippers are either thin-layered rubber pads that slip underneath your rug or they’re adhesive and gels that stick your rug to your floor, without damaging it. Either way, their objection is the same: To make your rug stay put, no matter what or who runs over it.

We found the best rug grippers of both the adhesive and mat variety. These rug grippers might not be the most exciting item you’ve ever purchased, but it’ll help make your very stylishly decorated home stay where it’s supposed to be. You won’t regret it, especially when your pet has a case of the zoomies.

1. X-Protector Rug Grippers

If your dog is constantly flipping up the rug, try X-Protector Rug Grippers. Rather than having a mat underneath your rug, you stick the rug gripper to the bottom of your rug and then to the floor. To use this rug gripper, you tape the adhesive side of the strip to the corners of your rug and place your rug where you want it to go, then peel off the gel sticker and firmly pat the rug down in its new spot. Your cat or dog won’t be able to upend this gripper. The grippers are also anti-curling, so the rug won’t curl up around the edges.

2. RHF Rug Pad

Made out of a rubberized material designed to keep your rug in place, this mat just goes underneath your rug. Rose Home Flooring offers seven different sizes of rug grippers, but you can also cut the mat easily enough to fit your rug if one of the sizes isn’t available. The best part about this gripper is that no one will notice that there’s actually a thin layer underneath your stylish rug.

3. Gorilla Grip Original Area Rug Gripper Pad

This long-lasting rug pad just slips underneath your rug to ensure there’s no more rug-sliding. The rug gripper even adds a thin cushion underneath your rug to make it more comfortable to walk across. The reversible Gorilla Grip rug pad comes in more than 20 sizes and shapes. There are even round versions for your circular rugs. If you have to cut the rug gripper to fit the size of your rug, you can use the excess material to line your drawers or shelves.