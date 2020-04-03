Trust Us, Rose Gold Baking Sheets Are the Chic Upgrade Your Kitchen Deserves

No matter where you get your kitchen inspiration — Pinterest, HGTV, Instagram — chances are good your feed is jam packed with images of stone countertops, high-end appliances and no shortage of stunning metals. Whether you’re drawn to the retro glam resurgence of brass, the modern elegance of gold or the sleek, boho flair of rose gold, there’s no denying how these luxe accents can instantly elevate a space. But the easiest way to elevate your kitchen without doing a full-blown reno? Treating yourself to some gorgeous rose gold baking sheets are a good start.

We won’t judge if your baking repertoire consists mostly of break-and-bake chocolate chip cookies (hey, they’re a staple for a reason!), but we also wouldn’t be surprised if these baking sheets unleashed your inner pastry chef. Rose gold baking sheets take even the most elementary baked good to the next level — because your cookies deserve to be as extra as you are. You might just be tempted to try your hand at everything from puff pastry confections to cheesecake-stuffed brookies (look them up and thank us later). Next up? Your own baking channel on YouTube.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. David Burke Bakeware Rose Gold Baking Sheet

If you only stock your kitchen with one baking sheet, you can’t go wrong with this David Burke Bakeware cookie sheet. The 10-inch by 15-inch surface allows ample room for your baked good of choice while the thick edges prevent it from warping in the oven. But the stand-out feature of this baking sheet is the unique diamond texture of the pan, which allows for increased air flow for a more even bake and offers a quick release so you can enjoy your treats even sooner. The commercial-grade, heavy-gauge steel heats evenly and is safe in temperatures up to 450 degrees.

2. Nutrichef Rose Gold Baking Sheet

This two-piece nesting set stores easily and provides versatility for novice and more skilled bakers alike. The non-stick coating eliminates the need for oil, butter or cooking spray, and the rimmed border means parchment paper won’t slide off the sheet. The stylish rose gold finish is stain-resistant and oven-safe up to 445 degrees. Best of all, the carbon steel construction is guaranteed not to warp — that means these baking sheets will maintain their beautiful appearance and unparalleled utility for years to come.

3. Momugs Baking Sheet

Don’t let a small oven hold you back from baking to your heart’s content. This 12-inch by 10-inch baking sheet is made of a heavy-gauge carbon steel to prevent warping and has a PFOA- and BPA-free non-stick coating that resists rust and makes for easy hand washing after use. So your small studio apartment won’t hold you back from whipping up the elaborate baked goods of your Food Network-inspired dreams.