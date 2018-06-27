The Best Under-$20 Rosés to Sip This Summer

Rosé is the official (OK, maybe the unofficial) drink of the summer. But despite its popularity, everyone’s favorite pink wine is rarely hard to find. More often than not, wine retailers offers huge arrays of rosé, and even better—those arrays tend to be super diverse. So not only can you find rosé whenever you want it, but you also have options when you do.
Bone-dry styles, like those made in Provence, tend to be the most popular. But pink moscato is often on offer for people who like their wine like they like their candy—fully of syrupy sweetness. And of course, there are always off-dry bottles full of juicy fruit flavors for those who claims they’re “not that into rosé.”
Unlike other wines that are best when aged, most rosé is best enjoyed within two years of being bottled. Not only does that mean you’ll have a new fun fact to share at your next wine and cheese party, but it also means you can find delicious bottle of rosé at seriously affordable prices. Since wineries don’t have to use up valuable real estate aging their rosés, they see a faster return on investment—leading to lower costs for you, me, and rosé drinkers everywhere. Delicious taste, even more delicious savings.
Here, 11 of our favorite rosés on the market right now—all of which you can score for less than $20.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Trader Joe's Emma Reichart Rosé
This German rosé of pinot noir is known to be among the best of Trader Joe's affordable wine offerings. Dry but not too dry, Emma Reichart Rosé pairs well with almost any food, and it has a nice stone fruit flavor profile that makes it a delight to drink on its own.
Emma Reichart Rosé, $5 at Trader Joe's
Doña Paula Rosé of Malbec
Made in Argentina, this rosé is like the robust, juicy malbec you love transformed for hot summer days. Grown at high altitudes in the Andes mountains, the grapes that make this wine have a unique terroir that will keep you going back for another sip. The high acidity makes this rosé pair well with fattier foods.
Doña Paula Rosé of Malbec, $12 at The Best Wine Store
Band of Roses Rosé
Made by Charles Smith (which also makes Kung Fu Girl, one of our favorite affordable rieslings), Band of Roses Rosé has a lot going for it. First, there's the stylish label, which makes it a great bottle to bring to a party, along with its light millennial pink hue. But it's the flavor that keeps us coming back for more. It's a rosé of pinot gris, making it perfect for summer, and has flavors of guava, passion fruit and lilac. One glass and you'll be hooked.
Band of Roses Rosé, $12.99 at Total Wine
Photo:
Total Wine
Domaine de Pellehaut Rosé
French wine has a reputation for being expensive, but you can find great, refined bottles at a très affordable prices. Berry, citrus and floral flavors combine in this rosé, and it comes at a price that can't be beat.
Rosé, $11 at Domaine de Pellehaut
Stella Rosa Rosé
Bone-dry rosé is all the rage right now, but for those who prefer a hint of sweetness in their wine, this bottle from Stella Rosa is a classic. It's a great intro for people who think they don't like wine, with juicy berry flavors and a hint of floral aroma that just begs to be enjoyed in the garden.
Stella Rosa Rosé, $11 at BevMo
La Vieille Ferme Rosé
What is it about this French rosé that has us coming back time and again? It's available in basically every grocery store, it's always under $10, and it has a perfect balance of flavors that make it one of the most refreshing things to drink on hot summer days.
La Vieille Ferme, $6 at Total Wine
Underwood Rosé Wine
There's something that's just so fun about drinking from a can, especially when you're hanging out outdoors. But you want the wine in your can to be fun! Underwood Rosé Wine, grown in Oregon, totally fits the bill. With flavors of strawberry, watermelon and peach, this wine is a summer must.
Underwood Rosé Wine, $8 at BevMo
Dark Horse Rosé
Dry and refreshing, this fruit-forward California rosé is made in the style of Provence. It has a slightly higher alcohol content than some rosés, which makes it pair well with bolder flavors.
Dark Horse Rosé, $8 at Total Wine
Maddalena Rosé
Made from a classic GSM blend that's enlivened with primitivo and grenache blanc, this rosé is rich with flavors of red plum and raspberry. It has a nice acidity, which makes it great for beating the heat on humid days, and it's widely available for your convenience.
Maddalena Rosé, $13 at Wine Store
Yes Way Rosé
The light and refreshing taste of this wine is the perfect pay to cool off after a warm summer day.
Yes Way Rosé, $12.99 at Target
Bravino Sparkling Rosé
This light, bubbly and sparkling rosé has hints of berry and pear.
Bravino Sparkling Rosé, $9.99 at Target