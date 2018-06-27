The Best Under-$20 Rosés to Sip This Summer

Rosé is the official (OK, maybe the unofficial) drink of the summer. But despite its popularity, everyone’s favorite pink wine is rarely hard to find. More often than not, wine retailers offers huge arrays of rosé, and even better—those arrays tend to be super diverse. So not only can you find rosé whenever you want it, but you also have options when you do.

Bone-dry styles, like those made in Provence, tend to be the most popular. But pink moscato is often on offer for people who like their wine like they like their candy—fully of syrupy sweetness. And of course, there are always off-dry bottles full of juicy fruit flavors for those who claims they’re “not that into rosé.”

Unlike other wines that are best when aged, most rosé is best enjoyed within two years of being bottled. Not only does that mean you’ll have a new fun fact to share at your next wine and cheese party, but it also means you can find delicious bottle of rosé at seriously affordable prices. Since wineries don’t have to use up valuable real estate aging their rosés, they see a faster return on investment—leading to lower costs for you, me, and rosé drinkers everywhere. Delicious taste, even more delicious savings.

Here, 11 of our favorite rosés on the market right now—all of which you can score for less than $20.

