Stylish Room Dividers to Give You & Your Roommates Some Extra Privacy

Whether you prefer not to live alone or simply just can’t afford to, if you share a space with a roommate—whether they were originally a stranger you found online, a longtime friend, or an S.O., sometimes when you share a small space with another human, things can get maddening. Even for someone who prides themselves in enjoying the company of others 24/7, the bottom line is that we all need some space and alone time now and then. If you live in a studio, tiny apartment, or a dorm room without a wall to divide up the space and have a designed spot that’s yours and yours only, it can be tricky to get the privacy we all need (and deserve) from time to time.

While not entirely foolproof—and certainly not a concrete wall—room dividers can be an excellent alternative to try when you’re in dire need of some “me time.” Sure, they won’t block out the sounds from your partner or roomie’s TV or video games, but they will offer you the illusion of having your own room, at the very least. Conventionally, room dividers and privacy shields are kind of known for being total eyesores, but nowadays you can actually find some options that suit—and maybe even accentuate—your chic home decor get-up. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Giantex 4 Panel Tall Wood Room Divider

This multifunctional room divider partition not only helps give roommates living in tight quarters some space of their own, but it also saves space, doubling as a bookshelf and display case.

2. COTTON CRAFT Kamal The Lotus Room Divider

Featuring a shabby chic, vintage-inspired design, this stylish room divider looks more like pure decor than a functional piece of furniture. This handcrafted wood partition features four panels and a foldable design for convenience and easy storage when not in use.

3. The Fiber Store Macrame Room Divider

While this bohemian macrame room divider and wall hanging hybrid won’t exactly offer you complete privacy and shielding, it gets the job done by creating the illusion of the split space. Not only that, but it’s also just a great decor piece to hang in your space, whether you want a partition or not.